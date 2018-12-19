Video: A Tesla Model S randomly caught fire in a parking lot for no explicable reason

In a bizarre story that seems to fit the Tesla brand to a tee, a Model S reportedly caught fire after being towed to a parking lot of a tire repair shop. Curiously, the Tesla in question was not involved in a collision before the fact, and was simply being taken in to replace a flat tire. This begs the question: how in the world did it catch on fire in the first place?

While that question remains unanswered for the time being, NBC Bay Area provides us with a few more details surrounding this incredibly peculiar story.

“The owner and an employee of the tire shop said the vehicle was brought in on a tow truck,” the report reads. “They noticed a hissing sound coming from it before the vehicle ignited moments later.”

With the car on fire, firefighters subsequently came to the scene and put out the flames. The car was then transported to an impound lot a few hours later where it caught fire again! The flames were then put out once more. Thankfully, no surrounding buildings were impacted and no injuries resulted from the fire.

When the dust settled, the entire front-end of the car was burned to a crisp. With no explanation as to what prompted the fire, a Tesla spokesperson said that the company is investigating the matter.

While one might ordinarily expect some sort of logical explanation to surface over the next few days, it’s hard to know just what exactly is going on when a Tesla is involved. Just a few days ago, for example, we learned of a 2014 lawsuit that resulted from a Tesla fire that was caused by a bullet being shot into the battery pack from within the passenger cabin.

In any event, a video of the Tesla Model S on fire can be seen below: