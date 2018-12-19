An Android phone with 10GB of RAM still can’t beat the iPhone XS in a speed test

It’s no secret that Apple’s 2018 iPhone lineup didn’t bring a whole lot to the table in terms of software. This, of course, isn’t terribly surprising amid reports that Apple — after reeling from a number of high-profile software bugs over the past few months — opted to make iOS 12 more of a Snow Leopard style release. Consequently, some of Apple’s more ambitious features, such as a redesigned home screen, were reportedly pushed back to iOS 13.

The hardware on Apple’s current iPhone lineup is a completely different story. Per usual, Apple’s team of hardware engineers hit it out of the park with the A12 Bionic, the latest entrant in Apple’s increasingly impressive line of A-X processors. The A12 offers up 50% faster graphics performance than the A11 and manages to significantly boost overall performance while using less power.

So while it’s no secret that the iPhone XS Max is an absolute beast, it’s not as if Android handset makers are just standing idly by. Indeed, there are some damn impressive Android handsets out there and the YouTube channel PhoneBuff recently set out to see how the iPhone XS Max fared against a McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 6T.

Now how does the McLaren Edition differ from the regular OnePlus 6T? Well, as the name would somewhat imply, the McLaren edition is all about speed and it boasts a whopping 10GB of RAM as opposed to the 6GB or 8GB of RAM that comes in the regular model. Meanwhile, the iPhone XS Max has just 4GB of RAM.

While the iPhone XS Max topped the OnePlus 6T in initial speed tests, can the McLaren Edition put up a better fight? Well, as the video below illustrates, it’s something of a close battle but the iPhone XS Max still manages to emerge victorious at the end.