Instagram really wants you to interact more with your friends

Facebook would really like Instagram users to interact more with each other, especially in Instagram Stories, which is a feature that lets you share ephemeral photos and videos with your followers — a similar function exists on Facebook and WhatsApp. Instagram’s new tricks are all related to interacting with your friends inside the photo-sharing app to “form a deeper connection with the people you follow on Instagram.”

The app will now let you share the music you’re listening to with your friends, as long as those friends ask you what you’re listening. When someone uses question stickers, a new music icon will appear to ask followers what music they’re listening. If you want to answer such questions, you can choose a song from the music library to share with your friends. The person who asked the question then can view all the responses and listen to the songs. When you share a song, you’ll have the ability to capture a photo or a video with the music playing in the background.

Whether you’re an influencer with millions of followers or a regular Instagram user, you’ll also be able to use the question sticker during Live streams. The entire process doesn’t seem forward, or suitable for what Instagram was intended to be, but some people may want to use the new feature:

To ask a question and have it answered Live, go to someone’s story and respond to their questions sticker as you normally would. If they go Live to answer, you’ll see “Q&A” in your stories tray. Join the Live video and you’ll see the question they’re answering at that moment. If you want to ask more questions while they’re already live, you can go back to their story to ask a question and it’ll appear in their questions list. People going Live can also share photos and videos from their camera roll to their Live video so you can see behind-the-scenes content from the creators you love.

Finally, the last addition to Instagram is a countdown sticker that lest you create Instagram Stories with countdowns in them.

The new features are coming to iPhone and Android, Instagram explained, but they may not be available immediately in your market. For example, the music features will be rolling out on the latest version on Instagram in those regions where its music library is available — read more about Instagram’s announcement at this link.