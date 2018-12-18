The official pronunciation of the Porsche Taycan is worse than we thought

With the introduction of the original Roadster, and the Model S a few years later, Tesla emphatically demonstrated that electric cars could be exceedingly sleek as opposed to clunky boxes you wouldn’t want to be caught dead in. Flash forward to 2018 and a number of luxury automakers are embracing the EV revolution. With that said, the upcoming Porsche Taycan — formerly known as the Mission E — is arguably the most exciting EV release on the horizon.

Originally unveiled back in late 2015, the Porsche Taycan has truly impressive specs that one would expect to see from Porsche. Sporting a 0-62 MPH time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed in excess of 155 MPH, the Taycan will also boast an impressive range of 310 miles on a single charge. Even better, Porsche recently said that the Taycan will be able to charge up to 250 miles of range in under 20 minutes when it finally hits the road in 2020.

Oh, and there’s one more thing, apparently we’ve all been pronouncing the Taycan name wrong for months.

Since unveiling the Taycan name this past June, it’s widely been pronounced as “Tay-Can.” Well, apparently we’ve all been wrong. In a sign that perhaps Porsche erred when choosing the name, the automaker this week put out a video advising the public on how to correctly pronounce its upcoming EV. As it turns out, it’s pronounced Tie-Con.

Will we get used to the name? Most likely. But again, it’s not a good sign when a major company like Porsche has to roll out a video to inform the masses how to properly pronounce one of its most highly anticipated cars in recent memory. As to the meaning behind the name, Porsche notes that “Taycan can be roughly translated as ‘lively young horse; because it embodies power and strength.”

As a final point of interest, a Porsche executive this year said that all Porsche vehicles may be fully electric by 2030.