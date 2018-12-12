Netflix is ringing in the new year in style with one of its best selections of new originals and licensed content in recent memory. Whether you watch Netflix exclusively for all the original content or prefer to rewatch some of your favorite classics, there will be plenty for you to dive into this coming January.
On the originals side, we have the final season of A Series of Unfortunate Events, the second part of the final season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and what very well may be the final season of The Punisher as well. As for licensed content, all four Indiana Jones movies are joining the service, as are The Dark Knight, The Mummy, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Marvel’s latest — Ant-Man and the Wasp — to name a few.
You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of January below:
Streaming January 1st
- A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Across the Universe
- Babel
- Black Hawk Down
- City of God
- COMEDIANS of the world— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Definitely, Maybe
- Godzilla
- Happy Feet
- Hell or High Water
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- It Takes Two
- Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
- Jersey Boys
- Mona Lisa Smile
- Mr. Bean’s Holiday
- Pan’s Labyrinth
- Pinky Malinky— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Pulp Fiction
- Swingers
- Tears of the Sun
- The Addams Family
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- The Dark Knight
- The Departed
- The Mummy
- The Mummy Returns
- The Strangers
- Tidying Up with Marie Kondo— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Watchmen
- xXx
- XXX: State of the Union
Streaming January 2nd
- Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Streaming January 4th
- And Breathe Normally— NETFLIX FILM
- Call My Agent!: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- El Potro: Unstoppable— NETFLIX FILM
- Lionheart— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming January 9th
- GODZILLA The Planet Eater— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
Streaming January 10th
- When Heroes Fly— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 11th
- Friends from College: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sex Education— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Solo— NETFLIX FILM
- The Last Laugh— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming January 15th
- Revenger— NETFLIX FILM
- Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 16th
- American Gangster
Streaming January 17th
- American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Streaming January 18th
- Carmen Sandiego— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Close— NETFLIX FILM
- FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- GIRL— NETFLIX FILM
- Grace and Frankie: Season 5— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- IO— NETFLIX FILM
- Soni— NETFLIX FILM
- The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trigger Warning with Killer Mike— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 21st
- Justice— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 24th
- Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Streaming January 25th
- Animas— NETFLIX FILM
- Black Earth Rising— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Club de Cuervos: Season 4— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kingdom— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Medici: The Magnificent— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Polar— NETFLIX FILM
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 Part 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 27th
- Z Nation: Season 5
Streaming January 29th
- Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp
Streaming January 30th
- Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles 2
Coming Soon
- Marvel’s The Punisher: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month.