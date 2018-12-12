Netflix is ringing in the new year in style with one of its best selections of new originals and licensed content in recent memory. Whether you watch Netflix exclusively for all the original content or prefer to rewatch some of your favorite classics, there will be plenty for you to dive into this coming January.

On the originals side, we have the final season of A Series of Unfortunate Events, the second part of the final season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and what very well may be the final season of The Punisher as well. As for licensed content, all four Indiana Jones movies are joining the service, as are The Dark Knight, The Mummy, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Marvel’s latest — Ant-Man and the Wasp — to name a few.

You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of January below:

Streaming January 1st

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Across the Universe



Babel



Black Hawk Down



City of God



COMEDIANS of the world — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Definitely, Maybe



Godzilla

Happy Feet



Hell or High Water

I Know What You Did Last Summer



Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull



Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade



Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark



Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom



It Takes Two



Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back



Jersey Boys



Mona Lisa Smile



Mr. Bean’s Holiday



Pan’s Labyrinth



Pinky Malinky — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Pulp Fiction



Swingers



Tears of the Sun



The Addams Family



The Boy in the Striped Pajamas



The Dark Knight



The Departed



The Mummy



The Mummy Returns



The Strangers



Tidying Up with Marie Kondo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Watchmen



xXx



XXX: State of the Union

Streaming January 2nd

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Streaming January 4th

Streaming January 9th

GODZILLA The Planet Eater — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Streaming January 10th

When Heroes Fly— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming January 11th

Streaming January 15th

Streaming January 16th

American Gangster

Streaming January 17th

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Streaming January 18th

Streaming January 21st

Justice— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming January 24th

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Streaming January 25th

Streaming January 27th

Z Nation: Season 5

Streaming January 29th

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp

Streaming January 30th

Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles 2

Coming Soon

Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in December below: