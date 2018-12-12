Jacob Siegal
December 12th, 2018 at 10:42 AM

Netflix is ringing in the new year in style with one of its best selections of new originals and licensed content in recent memory. Whether you watch Netflix exclusively for all the original content or prefer to rewatch some of your favorite classics, there will be plenty for you to dive into this coming January.

On the originals side, we have the final season of A Series of Unfortunate Events, the second part of the final season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and what very well may be the final season of The Punisher as well. As for licensed content, all four Indiana Jones movies are joining the service, as are The Dark Knight, The Mummy, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Marvel’s latest — Ant-Man and the Wasp — to name a few.

You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of January below:

Streaming January 1st

  • A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Across the Universe
  • Babel
  • Black Hawk Down
  • City of God
  • COMEDIANS of the worldNETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Definitely, Maybe
  • Godzilla
  • Happy Feet
  • Hell or High Water
  • I Know What You Did Last Summer
  • Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
  • Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
  • Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
  • Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
  • It Takes Two
  • Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
  • Jersey Boys
  • Mona Lisa Smile
  • Mr. Bean’s Holiday
  • Pan’s Labyrinth
  • Pinky MalinkyNETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Pulp Fiction
  • Swingers
  • Tears of the Sun
  • The Addams Family
  • The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
  • The Dark Knight
  • The Departed
  • The Mummy
  • The Mummy Returns
  • The Strangers
  • Tidying Up with Marie KondoNETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Watchmen
  • xXx
  • XXX: State of the Union

Streaming January 2nd

  • Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Streaming January 4th

Streaming January 9th

Streaming January 10th

Streaming January 11th

Streaming January 15th

Streaming January 16th

  • American Gangster

Streaming January 17th

  • American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Streaming January 18th

Streaming January 21st

Streaming January 24th

Streaming January 25th

Streaming January 27th

  • Z Nation: Season 5

Streaming January 29th

Streaming January 30th

  • Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles 2

