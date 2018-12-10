Google’s new Pixel 3 XL sale comes right in time for Christmas

Google’s Pixel 3 phones are expensive smartphones, but Google and its partners ran several promotions in the weeks leading to Black Friday, discounting the new phones by several hundreds of dollars. If you weren’t able to take advantage of any of those deals, you’ve got one more shot, although the savings won’t be as significant.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are hardly the most exciting phones of the year. We’ve got phones that look a lot better, as well as phones that are even faster than Google’s new handsets. Not to mention that Google has had to fix several issues with the Pixel 3 phones including a performance issue that was only recently patched up.

That said, the new Pixel phones are still the only Android phones to run Google’s version of Pie, and they’ll always be updated to the latest operating system the fastest. On top of that, the Pixel 3 phones feature great cameras that are better than many alternatives out there. The Pixel 3 also packs a low-light photography mode that’s not available on other devices, iPhone included.

With all that in mind, you should know the Pixel 3 is going to be $100 cheaper to buy until December 22nd. If you’re going for the Pixel 3 XL instead, then you’ll save $150. All you have to do is head over to the Play Store to take advantage of the new Pixel 3 sale.

If you’re shopping for other Google gear this Christmas, you should also know that Google has plenty of other sales on Home, Chromecast, and Nest gadgets, all valid through December 24th:

Save $30 on Google Home

Save $50 on Google Home Max

Save $20 on the Home Hub

Save $10 on Chromecast Ultra

Save $100 on Home Hub + Nest Indoor Camera

Save $100 on Home Hub + Nest Outdoor Camera

Save $100 on Home Hub + Nest IQ Indoor Camera

Save $100 on Home Hub + Nest IQ Outdoor Camera

Save $100 on Home Hub + Learning Thermostat

Save $100 on Home Hub + Thermostat E

Save $100 on Home Hub + Nest Hello