PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC games on sale to celebrate The Game Awards

In celebration of last night’s Game Awards ceremony, virtually every major digital game storefront is hosting a major sale on some of the biggest games of the year. Whether you play on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, or PC, there’s probably something for you here. Just note that many of these sales end within the next few days (or even the next few hours, as is the case with the Steam sale), so act fast if you want to grab a game or two on the cheap.
Before we get to the highlights, here are all the relevant sale pages we’ll be choosing from, in case you want to go to the site yourself to see all of the deals: PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Nintendo eShop, and Steam. If you’d rather not scroll through those sites though, we’ve gathered the highlights below.
PlayStation Store (PS4)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: $40.19 (was $59.99)
- Battlefield V Standard Edition: $35.99 (was $59.99)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: $47.99 (was $59.99)
- Dead Cells: $19.99 (was $24.99)
- Dragon Quest XI – Digital Edition of Light: $41.99 (was $59.99)
- Fallout 4: $14.99 (was $29.99)
- Far Cry 5: $23.99 (was $59.99)
- No Man’s Sky: $29.99 (was $59.99)
- Persona 5: $24.99 (was $49.99)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4: $29.99 (was $59.99)
Microsoft Store (Xbox One)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: $24.00 (was $59.99)
- FIFA 19: $35.99 (was $59.99)
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition: $38.99 (was $59.99)
- Madden NFL 19: $30.00 (was $59.99)
- Monster Hunter: World: $25.00 (was $49.99)
- NBA 2K19: $30.00 (was $59.99)
- Sea of Thieves: $29.99 (was $59.99)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: $30.00 (was $59.99)
- Soulcalibur VI: $41.99 (was $59.99)
- Yoku’s Island Express: $6.60 (was $19.99)
Nintendo eShop (Switch)
- Celeste: $15.99 (was $19.99)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection: $39.99 (was $59.99)
- Super Mario Odyssey: $41.99 (was $59.99)
- Overcooked! 2: $18.74 (was $24.99)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2: $41.99 (was $59.99)
Steam (PC)
- BATTLETECH: $27.99 (was $39.99)
- Frostpunk: $20.09 (was $29.99)
- Into the Breach: $10.04 (was $14.99)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire: $32.99 (was $49.99)
- The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories: $22.49 (was $29.99)
There are plenty of duplicates between all of the sales too, some stretching across all four platforms, but I tried not to repeat myself too much while still cherry-picking the best titles. That said, while this isn’t quite as expansive as Black Friday, the deals are just as good, and it might be the last time we see them.