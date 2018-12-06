Latest Fios Triple Play offer includes a year of Amazon Prime and an Echo

This is a sponsored article and all content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

Whether you’re a hardcore gamer or you just love to stream movies and TV shows from your favorite online entertainment portals, a fast and reliable internet connection is a must-have if you want to really enjoy the experience. After all, no one wants to deal with a slow internet connection while playing the latest hot new video game online with friends. But there’s something else that a fast and reliable home internet connection affords, and it’s just as important as maximum data speeds. That’s right, we’re talking about capacity.

Fios Gigabit Connection offers blazing-fast speeds up to 940/880 Mbps on a 100% fiber-optic network with more than enough capacity to handle the many connected devices in your home. That means you can stream stunning 4K movies while your daughter plays online games, your son listens to high-quality music online, and your husband downloads huge files to his computer — all with virtually no lag, and all while the other smart devices in your home stay connected.

Speaking of connected devices, Fios has a terrific offer right now that fans of smart home devices are definitely going to want to check out. For a limited time, Fios is offering its Triple Play with Custom TV, home phone service, and Fios Gigabit Connection with internet speeds up to 940/880 Mbps for just $79.99 per month with Auto Pay, and a 2 year agreement, plus taxes, equipment charges and other fees. On top of all that, you also get 1 year of Amazon Prime and a 2nd-generation Amazon Echo smart speaker at no additional cost.

Fios Gigabit Connection will handle all of the free movies and music you can stream with your Amazon Prime membership, and Twitch Prime streaming will be nice and smooth if you’re a gamer. Then your new Echo will be a perfect way to have Alexa control your smart home devices. In fact, you can even control Fios TV with Alexa now with Fios Multi-Room DVR Enhanced Service!

Here’s a breakdown of everything you get as part of this deal, just to make sure you didn’t miss anything:

Download speeds up to 940 Mbps

Upload speeds up to 880 Mbps

Custom TV with up to 200+ channels (choose from seven channel plans)

Home Phone service

1 year of Amazon Prime (Fios will cover another year if you already have Prime)

A 2nd-generation Amazon Echo