Apple now sells a 18W USB-C charger that brings fast-charging to iPhone XS and iPhone XR

The iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR all support fast wireless charging, just like their predecessors. But when you buy one of Apple’s 2018 iPhones, you only get a 5W charger in the box, which can’t be used to charge the phones at the fastest possible speed. You need to buy a separate charger for that, and Apple has finally started selling the USB-C 18W charger that ships with new iPads this year.

At $29 a pop, the 18W USB-C Power Adapter should be a welcome addition to your roster of phone chargers. It’s cheaper than the 30W USB-C charger that ships with MacBooks, and more portable. The downside is that you have to pay extra for fast wireless charging on the new iPhones, but then again, you also have to purchase additional gear to take advantage of wireless charging.

Speaking of paying extra, if you don’t already have a USB-C to Lightning cable you’ll have to spend $19 or $35 for a 1m or 2m cable, respectively. That’s because the USB-A to Lightning cable that ships with new iPhones isn’t compatible with Apple’s 18W USB-C charger.

If you already lost your iPad charger, or if you need more fast-chargers for your home and office, you’ll finally be able to get additional ones directly from Apple instead of third-party accessory vendors. Of course, you’ll save a bunch of money if you decide to get a third-party charger like this one instead.

The new charger isn’t the only new product added to the accessory section of its online store. Earlier this week, Apple started selling its own clear iPhone XR protective cover, an accessory that wasn’t available when the phone launched a few weeks ago.