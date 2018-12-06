Best Buy’s Apple Sales Event has great iPhone, iPad, and MacBook deals

It’s not often that we see Apple’s devices go on sale — especially the company’s latest wares — but Best Buy is breaking the mold with its limited-time Apple Sales Event this week. From now through Saturday, December 8th at 9:59 PM PT / 12:59 AM ET, Best Buy is discounting prices on the iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, and a variety of other Apple products that might be on your wish list this year.

You can see the full list of deals over on Best Buy’s website, but we’ve rounded up some of the best deals we could find below, including deals on brand new phones that you won’t find anywhere else.

iPhone

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR : Save up to $150 with qualified activation for Verizon or Sprint.

: Save up to $150 with qualified activation for Verizon or Sprint. iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus : Free $100 Best Buy gift card with qualified activation for Verizon or Sprint.

: Free $100 Best Buy gift card with qualified activation for Verizon or Sprint. iPhone X: Save 50% with qualified activation on a new line for Sprint.

iPad

MacBook

Apple Watch

Keep in mind that this is just a fraction of the deals that Best Buy has on offer for its two-day Apple event. Be sure to check out the event page on the retailer’s website to see all of the deals we couldn’t fit here.