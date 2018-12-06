Sony is already hiding ‘Avengers 4’ spoilers while marketing the new Spider-Man movie

Marvel has three movies set to launch next year, including Captain Marvel (March), Avengers 4 (May), and Spider-Man: Far From Home (July), so marketing for these movies has already started. We saw the second trailer for Captain Marvel on Monday, and we should have the first Avengers 4 and Spider-Man trailers out on Friday or Saturday, according to recent rumors. But marketing these films without spoiling the most important one of the three will be difficult, a new report notes, and Sony is already hiding potential Avengers 4 spoilers from Spider-Man 2 marketing.

Sony is present at CCXP 2018 in Brazil, where it unveiled the new Spider-Man uniforms that will be seen in the upcoming Marvel movies, Omelete reports. We’re looking at a regular Spider-Man suit as well as a “stealth” suit that’s completely black. Sony also posted a video showing off the new costumes, MCU Cosmic adds, but the studio had to remove the round patch placed under the right shoulder to avoid spoiling Avengers 4.

We already know that in Marvel’s timeline, Far From Home starts just minutes after Avengers 4 ends. That’s obviously enough to tell us that Spidey will be resurrected by the end of the new Avengers film. As for the importance of that patch, we’ll have to wait for Avengers 4 to arrive and see whether the old and new Avengers will team up again to create some sort of new fighting force meant to protect the known universe from Thanos-like disasters in the future. If the patch does indeed signal the rebirth of the Avengers, then it would definitely qualify as a huge spoiler — an indication that Thanos will be defeated in the next film.

The IMBD page for the new Spider-Man movie was also updated to confirm that it’s a story that takes place after Avengers 4, revealing the new villain that the teenage superhero will have to face after Thanos:

After the events of the untitled Avengers film Peter Parker and his friends go on summer vacation to Europe and there Peter finds himself trying to save his friends against a villain known as Mysterio.

Avengers 4, meanwhile, doesn’t have an official title or synopsis. Hopefully we’ll have these details come Friday when we expect the first trailer to drop.