Amazon pretty much confirmed the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition

A few days ago, OnePlus posted a teaser on Twitter for an upcoming partnership with McLaren. Considering that we already have Porsche Design and Lamborghini flagship Android phones out there, we speculated at the time that a OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition might be unveiled on December 11th.

Days later, a rumor suggested that the phone would have 10GB of RAM, which would mark a new milestone for the company. Since then, Amazon India has posted a teaser that practically confirms the new OnePlus 6T — the McLaren edition — is coming to help OnePlus celebrate its fifth birthday.

As you can see in the image below, the Salute to Speed event is all about OnePlus’s fifth-anniversary celebration. The McLaren logo is placed right at the top of the teaser, and the picture tells us the phone is coming soon.

Only the top side of the phone is featured in the teaser, which reveals the same notch design that OnePlus introduced a few weeks ago when the OnePlus 6T was unveiled. In addition to 10GB of RAM and McLaren branding, we also expect the handset to bring over a new color option to users, one that should feature some orange, an iconic color for the carmaker, as well as a matching theme.

The phone should be unveiled next week, and preorders will start soon in some markets. India will be one of them, given Amazon’s teaser above, but we have no idea what other countries are getting the handset.

Aside from the RAM upgrade and paint job, we don’t expect the McLaren edition to offer any other improvements over the regular model. But because the handset is a special edition device, it’ll probably be more expensive than the 256GB OnePlus 6T that you can buy right now from OnePlus and its partners.