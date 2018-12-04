Sam’s Club has a massive iPhone XS and Galaxy Note 9 sale just in time for Christmas

Sam’s Club hosted several early Black Friday sales throughout November that featured great savings on some of the hottest smartphones around, including Apple’s new iPhone XS and iPhone XR, as well as Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Note 9. If you missed out on those opportunities though, you should know that the retailer is about to host one last sales event just in time for Christmas, and all those handsets will be discounted again.

The sale will take place on Saturday, December 15th, and this is the page you need to bookmark, because it contains all the details you need to know about the upcoming discounts from Sam’s Club.

As was the case before, Sam’s Club will offer buyers gift cards of up to $300, but the same caveats remain. You’ll have to buy the new handset on an installment or subsidy plan with one of the four carriers that support the deal. If you want to pay full price up front for the handset of your choice or activate it on T-Mobile, you won’t be able to take advantage of the sale. Otherwise, it’s still a deal worth considering. These smartphone deals are available in-store only though, meaning you won’t be able to get them online. Here’s how the deals break down:

iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max: $250 gift card for Sprint, US Cellular, and Verizon activation

iPhone XS: $250 gift card for AT&T activation

iPhone XR and XS Max: $100 gift card for AT&T activation

Galaxy S9, S9+, and Note 9: $300 gift card for AT&T, Sprint, US Cellular, and Verizon

Sam’s Club’s one-day sale also covers a bunch of other hot products, not just the latest and greatest smartphones. Here are all the other deals on offer from the retailer:

$50 off Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular

$30 off Apple Watch Series 3 GPS

$25 off Apple Watch Series 4

$350 off HP Pavilion X360 Convertible Touchscreen 15.6” Full HD IPS Intel 8th Gen Core i7 Notebook – Online Only (reg. price $999, event price $649)

$159 off Samsung 65” Class 4K UHD Smart TV AND 2.1 Soundbar (must purchase both items to receiving the savings)

$150 off Vizio 36” 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar – Online Only (reg. price $449, event price $299)

$100 off Shark Ion Robot Vacuum (reg. price $289.98, event price $189.98)

$100 off LG 55” Class UHD Smart TV (reg. price $499, event price $399)

$100 off HP 17.3” HD + Laptop with 2-year care pack (reg. price $499, event price $399)

$50 off Arlo Pro Camera + Doorbell (reg. price $249.88, event price $199.88)

$40 off Garmin Forerunning 30 GPS watch (reg. price $139.88, event price $99.88)

$30 off Monster Rove 2 Bluetooth speaker with case (reg. price $69.88, event price $39.88)

$30 off Sony SP500 Wireless Sports Headphones (reg. price $69.88, event price $39.88)