Google highlights ‘PUBG’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ in Play store’s Best of 2018

Google on Monday announced the best content it has to offer in the Google Play store across various sections, including apps, movies, TV shows, and books. Among the highlights of this year’s “best of” list, Google included PUBG Mobile, which fans voted the best game of 2018.

That may seem like a surprising choice considering that Fortnite is seemingly the most popular game in the world across all platforms, but Fortnite isn’t officially available in the Google Play store. If you want the game, you have to sideload it on your Android devices, something Google doesn’t condone.

Avengers: Infinity War, unsurprisingly, is one of the top five movies of 2018, with three other titles being superhero movies from the MCU. This year’s Jumanji is the only non-superhero movie from the list:

The Walking Dead and The Big Bang Theory are included in Google’s top five TV shows of 2018:

Two political books were included in the top five ebooks of 2018, including Fire and Fury and Fear:

The newly released Becoming, as well as Fear, are included in the top five audiobooks of 2018:

The best app of 2018 is Drops: Learn 31 new languages, according to Google. All of these selections are available over at this link, where you’ll find even more content from a variety of categories.