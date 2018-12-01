10 new movie trailers you need to watch from this past week

I know you wanted to see the first Avengers 4 trailer this week. We all did. But that didn’t happen, as Disney and Marvel have other plans for revealing the film’s title and trailer. Delaying the reveal isn’t such a bad play, considering that Avengers 4 practically sells itself. That doesn’t mean we won’t have a trailer by the end of the year, however. While we wait, we have other exciting trailers to watch, including Artemis Fowl, which Disney dropped this week.

A Dog’s Way Home

If you think A Dog’s Way Home is a film about a smart, good boy who gets lost but somehow manages to find its way home after traveling hundreds of miles, then you’re absolutely right. That’s what the film is about, and it sure looks like a fun dog flick. Bryce Dallas Howard voices Bella because of course the dog can talk:

After

After hits cinemas on April 12th. The film is based on the novel by Anna Todd — a story about a young girl who falls in love with a bad dude who has a dark secret:

Artemis Fowl

I did mention Disney’s first trailer for Artemis Fowl, which arrived earlier this week, just as we were waiting for something else. The fantasy adventure launches on August 9th, with Kenneth Branagh at the helm. I’m definitely excited about this one, although I have to say I’m not familiar with the book the film is based on.

Happy Death Day 2U

Remember last year’s Happy Death Day? A horror story about a college student who had to relive her death day over and over until she was able to identify her killer? Well, what do you think Happy Death Day 2U is about? The sequel premieres on Valentine’s Day and has the same premise as the original.

If Beale Street Could Talk

If you’re going to the movies on Christmas Day looking for new things to watch, then look for If Beale Street Could Talk too. It’s a crime story about a pregnant woman in Harlem looking to prove her fiancé is innocent.

Sharkey The Bounty Hunter

We’ll keep an eye on Sharkey The Bounty Hunter, a new Netflix superhero flick — or is it a TV series? I can’t really tell from the following trailer. Netflix’s page for the 2019 show indicates it’s a Netflix original movie, but we’ll just have to wait for a proper first trailer:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The more Into the Spider-Verse clips I see, the more I want to watch this thing. It’s an animated Spider-Man feature where a team of Spider-People coming from various dimensions team up to fight evil. It’s like a super Avengers team made of different versions of Spider-Man.

State Like Sleep

What do you do when you find out that your now-dead famous husband had a double life he kept secret from you? That’s what State Like Sleep will tell us come early January. The film stars Katherine Waterston, Michiel Huisman, Luke Evans, and Michael Shannon.

Vox Lux

If you’re into movies about music, then you must have seen A Star Is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody already. Also on your list should be Vox Lux, starring Natalie Portman as a signer who’s looking to restore her fortune following a scandal-ridden career that started back when she was only a teenager. Vox Lux opens on December 7th.

Welcome to Marwen

He may mock The Office on SNL when he’s not busy shooting movies like Welcome to Marwen, but I’m thrilled to see Steve Carell play characters that aren’t supposed to be humorous. The film launches on December 21st, and this is the latest trailer for it: