Apple Music is coming to Amazon Echo devices in December

Amazon’s Echo devices have gained dozens of new features and a ton of additional functionality over the years, but one app has been mysteriously absent. That app? Apple Music. Spotify, Pandora, and other popular music streaming services have been compatible with the Echo for ages, but more than three years after launch, Apple Music is finally joining the fray beginning on the week of December 17th with its own Alexa Skill.

Amazon made the announcement in a company blog post, confirming that Apple Music would arrive on Echo devices in time for the holiday season. The company didn’t reveal the exact date that we’ll all be able to access the new skill, but Monday, December 17th sounds like the earliest it will be available.

Amazon points out that all 50 million songs will be accessible on Echo for Apple Music subscribers without ads. As with other streaming services, you’ll be able to ask Alexa to play your favorite songs, artists, albums, or playlists. You can even ask Alexa to play Beats 1 if you’re in the mood for Apple’s artist interviews and curated radio station. All you have to do to get started is enable the Apple Music skill in your Alexa app and link your account.

“Music is one of the most popular features on Alexa—since we launched Alexa four years ago, customers are listening to more music in their homes than ever before,” said Dave Limp, senior vice president of Amazon Devices in a statement on Amazon’s company blog. “We are committed to offering great music providers to our customers and since launching the Music Skill API to developers just last month, we’ve expanded the music selection on Alexa to include even more top tier services. We’re thrilled to bring Apple Music – one of the most popular music services in the US – to Echo customers this holiday.”