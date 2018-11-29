Target Cyber Week tech deals: TVs, headphones, video games, and more

Cyber Week is nearly over, but there are still dozens of great deals to be had at retailers all around the country. Just today, Target unleashed hundreds of deals on electronics, many of which you won’t find anywhere else. If you did not have time over the weekend to get everything you needed (or you just can’t stop yourself from taking advantage of all these once-a-year discounts), you’re going to want to see what Target has on offer.
These are the best deals we found in Target’s Cyber Week sale on electronics. Some of these are only available until the end of the day on Thursday, so be sure to act fast if you see anything that you want to buy. Some of the products are sold out online as well, which means you’ll have to pick them up in-store if you want them:
Televisions
- Samsung 32″ class 720P/60 Motion Rate Smart HD TV – M4500: $179.99 (was $199.99)
- TCL 40″ 1080p 120Hz CMI Roku Smart LED TV – Black (40S305): $219.99 (was $259.99)
- TCL 43″ 4K HDR 120Hz CMI Roku Smart LED TV – Black (43S405): $279.99 (was $329.99)
- TCL 55″ 4K HDR 120Hz CMI Roku Smart LED TV – Black (55S405): $379.99 (was $449.99)
- VIZIO D-series 24″Class (23.5″Diag.) LED HDTV (D24h-G9): $99.99 (was $119.99)
Headphones
- Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones – Neighborhood Collection: $139.99 (was $199.99)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones – Neighborhood Collection: $209.99 (was $299.99)
- Bose® QuietComfort® 35 Wireless Headphones II: $299.99 (was $349.99)
- JBL Reflect Mini BT 2.0 Wireless In-Ear Headphones – Black: $79.99 (was $99.99)
- Sony Stamina Wireless Headphones – Black (WHCH500/B): $49.99 (was $79.99)
Video Games
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PS4): $29.99 (was $59.99)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Xbox One): $29.99 (was $59.99)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (PS4): $39.99 (was $59.99)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Xbox One): $39.99 (was $59.99)
- Grand Theft Auto V (PS4): $19.99 (was $29.99)
- Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox One): $19.99 (was $29.99)
- Madden NFL 19 / FIFA 19 Bundle (PS4): $69.99
- Madden NFL 19 / FIFA 19 Bundle (Xbox One): $69.99
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4): $34.99 (was $59.99)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Xbox One): $34.99 (was $59.99)
There are a ton of other deals worth taking advantage of in Target’s Cyber Week 2018 sale, so be sure to visit the landing page on Target’s website as well. In addition to the categories we’ve listed here, Target is also discounting smart home devices, laptops, wearables, smart speakers, cameras, and more.