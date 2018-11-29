The first ‘Avengers 4’ trailer is still missing, and so is its title

Admit it, you too had high hopes that the Russo brothers would reveal the title of Avengers 4 late on Wednesday, right before showing the first trailer of the upcoming movie to an audience of lucky Marvel fans that got to watch Infinity War with the directors. Sadly, that didn’t happen, and we’re back to waiting. And while the Russos did take questions from the audience during the event, they trolled everyone pretty hard when it comes to questions about Avengers 4

The Russos had an airhorn (app) on hand for questions about Avengers 4 and this is how they used it to “answer” them during the Collider screening of Infinity War:

That’s great trolling, again, from the duo, who posted plenty of teasers over the summer, sending fans into a frenzied search for clues about the Avengers 4 title.

Since then, we learned that Avengers: Annihilation might be the final title of the film, with previous versions rumored to have been Infinity Gauntlet and End Game. That said, the Russos made it pretty clear that they would not talk about Avengers 4 during last night’s Infinity War showing or its title. So we’re back to speculating about the first trailer.

It’s not like Avengers 4 needs a trailer. Infinity War did all the promotion this film needed, as Avengers 4 remains one of the most talked about movies ever. There’s no question that the film that will conclude the third phase of Marvel’s epic cinematic universe will be a huge hit at the box office, with or without a trailer. And who could blame the marketing geniuses at Disney and Marvel from delaying the trailer and title reveal of Avengers 4 to build even more buzz about the film?

Not to mention that, when it finally arrives, the trailer isn’t likely to spoil anything about the movie. Expect carefully choreographed sequences of clips and voiceovers from our favorite characters, but nothing too specific about what’s going to happen in the next Avengers movie.

Alas, that doesn’t mean we still don’t want to see that trailer, and finally learn the title of the film.