‘Game of Thrones’ reunion special confirmed for complete series box set

Now that the launch timing of Game of Thrones season 8 has been set, we know that we’re only six or seven months away from the end of the long-running TV series. We’re finally going to see the story all the way to its conclusion, but believe it or not, it won’t be the last time we’ll see the entire cast together on screen.

HBO on Wednesday confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that a rumored reunion special was indeed shot in Belfast, Ireland with the cast of the show before production wrapped. Conan O’Brien served as the host of the special, which features Sean Bean and other actors who have long since left the series.

The bad news is that there are no plans to air the special. Rather, HBO says that the footage will be exclusive to a new Game of Thrones complete series home video box set that will be the first to gather all eight seasons of the show into one package. The box set will go on sale at some point in 2019, likely in the second half of the year, as the eighth and final season should wrap up at some point in late May or early June.

Unfortunately, there aren’t many other details about the special itself. Sean Bean (who played Ned Stark in season 1) has been confirmed for the special, but it’s unclear who else might have dropped in. EW points out that Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo) was spotted in Belfast as well, but he has reportedly been known to show up just to visit with his former castmates in the past, so there’s no guarantee he filmed anything while on set.