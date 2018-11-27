Apple offers up to $100 extra on iPhone trade-ins for XS and XR upgrades

Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be over, but Apple is hoping that some of you are still in the market for a new phone. For a limited time, as part of its GiveBack device trade-in program, Apple is offering customers up to $100 in extra credit toward a new iPhone XS or iPhone XR when they trade in an old iPhone.

Depending on which iPhone model you trade in, you can anywhere from $25 in extra credit (iPhone 8) or as much as $100 (iPhone 6 Plus/iPhone 6s/iPhone 6s Plus). When you decide to trade in an old device, you can either choose to receive an Apple Store Gift Card or a return on your purchase. And even if your device is too beat up to be worth any credit, Apple will still take it off your hands and recycle it free of charge.

Apple has yet to clarify how long the extra trade-in credit promotion is going to last, so if you’re looking to trade in an old phone (and you want to do it through Apple), act soon. Here’s the full list of eligible devices:

iPhone 6 : $150 (was $75)

: $150 (was $75) iPhone 6 Plus : $200 (was $100)

: $200 (was $100) iPhone 6s : $200 (was $100)

: $200 (was $100) iPhone 6s Plus : $250 (was $150)

: $250 (was $150) iPhone 7 : $250 (was $175)

: $250 (was $175) iPhone 7 Plus : $300 (was $250)

: $300 (was $250) iPhone 8: $300 (was $275)

While you might be able to find better prices elsewhere, selling your phone back to Apple is arguably the easiest way to dispose of it while making your next phone a few hundred dollars cheaper in the process. If you want to know more about the trade-in program, be sure to check out Apple’s GiveBack landing page.