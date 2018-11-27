Hulu’s killer Black Friday deal has been extended, but only for a few more hours

As useful as Black Friday can be for holiday gift shopping and stocking up on discounted electronics, we pretty much know what to expect before the weekend begins at this point. In other words, Black Friday isn’t really capable of surprising us anymore, but there was at least one deal that took us by surprise last week.

On Friday, Hulu announced a limited-time offer which would allow all new and eligible returning subscribers to get a year of service for just 99 cents a month. That comes out to just $12 for an entire year of Hulu’s Limited Commercials plan, which is just a few dollars more than a month of service would normally cost. The deal was initially meant to end on Monday night, but a technical issue forced Hulu to extend the deal by a few hours.

Here’s what Hulu’s support staff had to say regarding the sign-up issue that plagued some users on Monday:

RESOLVED: The issue impacting sign ups tonight has been resolved. To ensure you’re able to sign up for our Black Friday promo, we’ve extended the offer through tomorrow. New & eligible returning subs have until 10AM PST to get Hulu for $.99/m for a year. https://t.co/uXEMBGfhGV — Hulu Support (@hulu_support) November 27, 2018

Instead of the being over, the promotion has now been extended until Tuesday, November 27th at 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST. So if you missed out on signing up over the weekend, you now have one last chance to correct that big mistake. There are plenty of streaming services out there, with even more set to launch in the near future, but it’s hard to pass up a year of service for just a fraction of the normal price.

“Offer valid for new subscribers and eligible returning subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past 12 months) only,” Hulu explains on the offer page. “Not combinable with any free trial of the Limited Commercials plan or any other promotional offers or pricing.”