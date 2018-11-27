More details leak about the Galaxy S10’s next-gen cameras

Samsung next year will release as many as four different Galaxy S10 versions, including a cheaper model, a 5G version that should also be the most expensive model, and the regular successors of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. These phones will have different camera setups, as reports have said in the past, and now a brand new report seems to add further details regarding Samsung’s upcoming new flagships.

A report from The Bell published a few days ago noted that several flexible printed circuit board (FPCB) suppliers have inked contracts for manufacturing the FPCB components that Galaxy S10 camera modules will require, including Daeduck GDS, NewFlex, as well as Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEMCO).

Samsung’s 4G Galaxy S10 lineup will consist of three models, the report notes, including the affordable 5.8-inch Galaxy S10 (Beyond 0), the 6.1-inch Galaxy S10 (Beyond 1), and the 6.4-inch Galaxy S10+ (Beyond 2). Beyond 2 has a total of five cameras, including two on the front and three on the back. Beyond 1 will have two cameras on either side, while Beyond 0 will have a single selfie cam and a dual-lens camera on the back.

The report notes that NewFlex will make the FPCBs for the wide-angle cameras on the two premium Galaxy S10 versions while Daeduck will get the bulk of FPCB orders for some of the dual camera modules, with SEMCO making the rest. It’s not perfectly clear from the rough Google translation of the Korean article how the cameras are arranged, but The Bell says rear triple cameras are made of separate camera modules, so multiple FPCBs may be required.

The report also says that Daeduck will manufacture the FPCB for the dual camera on the Beyond 0.

Apparently, suppliers are looking for manufacturing contracts for rear camera FPCBs, which are more lucrative than selfie cam components. The report doesn’t offer any details about the 5G Galaxy S10 version when it comes to the camera FPCB, but it does say that Samsung is expected to sell only about 2 million 5G versions of the phone next year.

In a separate report, The Bell identified Daeduck as the main supplier of FPCB that would connect the in-display fingerprint sensor on the Beyond 1 and 2 to the main board. That report says Samsung is expected to sell at least 30 million Galaxy S10 handsets across all models, with as many as 20 million of them expected to be Beyond 1 or 2 versions.