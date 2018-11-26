Walmart is a top destination each and every year for Black Friday, and last week’s big Black Friday blitz was par for the course. Walmart had a slew of killer deals that couldn’t be found anywhere else, and shoppers flooded the retailer’s site in search of big savings. Of course, Cyber Monday 2018 is more of the same from Walmart, which has updated its mega-sale with all sorts of new deals and discounts on some of the most popular products on the planet right now.

An Instant Pot Gem 8-in-1 Multicooker for $55, a $300 Shark Ion robot vacuum for $170, a 50-inch LED TV for $199.99, and $100 off Microsoft’s best-selling Xbox One S bundle are just a few of the killer Cyber Monday 2018 deals you’ll find on Walmart’s site today. Shop the entire sale right here, or check out our picks below for the top 10 Cyber Monday deals at Walmart.

Sceptre 50″ Class FHD (1080P) LED TV

Key Features: Screen Size (Diag.): 49.5 in

Backlight Type: LED

Resolution: 1080p

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Effective Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Frame Rate: MEMC 120

Smart Functionality: no

Dynamic Contrast Ratio: 25,000:1

Viewable Angle (H/V): 178 degrees/178 degrees

Number of Colors: 16.7M (8-bit)

OSD Language: English, Spanish, French

Speakers/Power Output: 10W x 2 Surround Sound Mode Connectivity: Component/Composite Video: 1

HDMI: 3

VGA: 1

Headphone: 1

SPDIF Auto Output: 1

USB 2.0: 1 What’s in The Box: Remote Control Wall-mountable: Mount Pattern: 200mm x 200mm

Screw Size: M6

Screw Length: 10mm Support and Warranty: 1-year limited labor and parts

Sceptre 50″ Class FHD (1080P) LED TV: $199.99 (reg. $349.99)

SAMSUNG 58″ Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED TV UN58MU6070

4K UHD 4K Color Drive Smart TV with Standard Remote MR 120 The Samsung MU6070 Ultra HDTV redefines the viewing experience by producing a colorful High Dynamic Range (HDR) picture. Our new Smart TV user-interface (UI) provides faster access to your favorite streaming content choices and more. 58″ 58MU6070 4K UHD PICTURE A quest for clarity beyond the standard was researched and developed, creating an engine that drives breathtaking resolution 4X more than Full HD. PurColor Enjoy millions of shades of color, fine-tuned to create an incredibly vibrant picture. Essential Contrast Discern lifelike details in the brightest and dimmest scenes. HDR View stunning high-dynamic-range content with a TV designed to support HDR10+. 4K UHD See what youve been missing on a crisp, clear picture thats 4X the resolution of Full HD. Game Mode Get a leg up on the competition, thanks to an optimized gaming experience with minimal input lag. UHD Engine A powerful processor optimizes your content for 4K picture quality. Motion Rate 120 Smooth action on fast-moving content. Contrast Enhancer Experience a greater sense of depth with optimized contrast across all areas of the screen. HDR Formats Supported HDR10 (Static MetaData), HDR10+ (Dynamic MetaData), HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma). All Samsung 4K UHD TVs also meet the CTA HDR-Compatible Definition. SMART FEATURES Quad-Core Processor Enjoy a fluid browsing experience and faster controlswitching between apps, streaming content and other media effortlessly. Smart Apps Put your favorite media and entertainment at your fingertips with apps built for your Samsung Smart TV including streaming TV and movies, sports, social media, interactive games, weather and more. Full Web Browser Easily browse the web right on your TVenjoy everything from online shopping and social media to entertainment news. SMART CONNECTIVITY Universal Browse An easy way to find streaming content and live TV shows with a single universal guide. ConnectShare Movie Plug your favorite entertainment and media into your TVwatch videos, play music or view photos through a USB connection. Connections HDMI Enjoy higher quality audio and video with an HDMI connection that transmits both signals over a single cable. Compatible with next generation Ultra HD Blu-ray players and HDR content decoding. Wi-Fi Enjoy your favorite on-demand content seamlessly through your existing network with built-in Wi-Fi (802.11n). Audio Dolby Digital Plus Enjoy the ultimate digital sound quality on all your favorite movies, TV shows and streaming content. Dolby Digital Plus optimizes your entertainment experience with enhanced sound richness and clarity. Included Accessories Standard Remote Control Remote control that operates the TV. Industry Certifications 4K Ultra HD Connected All Samsung 2018 4K UHD and QLED televisions comply with the CTA 4K Ultra High-Definition Connected definition requirements. The trade organization known as the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) is considered an industry authority on engineering standards for consumer electronics in the United States. Visit http://www.cta.tech for more information. SAMSUNG 58″ Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED TV (UN58MU6070)

SAMSUNG 58″ Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED TV UN58MU6070: $447.99 (reg. $649.99)

SAMSUNG 75″ Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED TV UN75NU6900

Key Features Diagonal Screen Size: 74.5″

Backlight Type: LED

Resolution: 2160P

Effective Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Smart Functionality: Yes Connectivity HDMI Inputs: Yes, 2

USB Ports: Yes, 1

Built-in Wi-Fi:Yes 4K UHD Picture PurColor

Essential Contrast

HDR

4K UHD

Game Mode

UHD Engine

Motion Rate 120

Contrast Enhancer Design Clean Cable Solution

Slim Design

Bezel Color: Glossy Black

Stand Color: Charcoal Black Audio Dolby Digital Plus

20 Watt 2 Channel Included Accessories Standard Remote Industry Certification CTA 4K Ultra HD Connected

SAMSUNG 75″ Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED TV UN75NU6900: $1,197.99 ($1,499.99)

Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Spider-Man Bundle

Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 bundle includes a jet black 1TB PS4, matching DUALSHOCK4 wireless controller, and Marvel’s Spider-Man game. Experience a brand-new and authentic Spider-Man adventure. After eight years behind the mask, Peter Parker is a crime fighting master. Feel the power with improvisational combat, fluid urban traversal, dynamic acrobatics, and environmental interactions. Marvels Spider-Man PlayStation 4 Bundle Experience a brand-new and authentic Spider-Man adventure with Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 bundle which includes a jet black 1TB PS4, matching DUALSHOCK4 wireless controller and Marvel’s Spider-Man game. This isn’t the Spider-Man you’ve met or ever seen before. This is an experienced Peter Parker who’s more masterful at fighting big crime in New York City. At the same time, hes struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of millions of New Yorkers rest upon his shoulders.

Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Spider-Man Bundle: $199.00 (reg. $359.98)

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle

Xbox One S Minecraft Creators Bundle includes a full-game download of Minecraft, plus: 1,000 MINECOINS: Use them to get maps, skins, textures packs and more from the in-game Marketplace! STARTER PACK: Greek Mythology Mash-up, Plastic Texture Pack, Skin Pack 1, and Villains Skin Pack. CREATORS PACK: Adventurers Dream and Winter Mini-Games Festival by Noxcrew, Relics of the Privateers by Imagiverse, PureBDcraft Texture Pack by BDcraft, Pastel Skin Pack by Eneija, and Wildlife Savanna by PixelHeads

Play Minecraft with friends who are on Windows 10, mobile, and console

Play with friends on Xbox Live, the most advanced multiplayer network

Get instant access to over 100 great games with a 1 month Xbox Game Pass trial

Xbox One has over 1,300 great games including todays blockbusters, 200 console exclusives, and 400 Xbox classics

Watch UHD Blu-ray movies with the built-in player and stream 4K video on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and more

Experience rich, luminous colors in games and video with High Dynamic Range technology

Xbox One family settings let you choose privacy, screen time, and content limits for each member of the family

Enjoy your favorite apps like YouTube, HBO GO, Spotify, and ESPN

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle: $199.00 (reg. $299.00)

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle

They Will Know Your Name on Xbox One S. Pre-order the Xbox One S NBA 2K19 Bundle and immerse yourself in the excitement and culture of NBA basketball. NBA 2K19 celebrates 20 years of redefining sports gaming: start your MyCAREER, make a name for yourself, and explore your open-world Neighborhood. Take on the best in the world on Xbox Live, the fastest, most reliable gaming network. Whether youre playing with instant access to over 100 games on Xbox Game Pass with the included 1 month trial, watching 4K movies, or streaming gameplay, theres never been a better time to game with Xbox One.

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle: $229.00 (reg. $299.99)

Instant Pot Gem 6 Qt 8-in-1 Programmable Multicooker

Gem has 8 high-in-demand features in just 1 device: it can slow cook, sear/saut, cook rice, steam, stew, roast, bake, and warm.

Gem Multicooker is built with an embedded microprocessor that carefully controls the timer and temperature to ensure consistent cooking results. You can customize these settings using the operation buttons +/- to adjust cooking time and temperature, allowing you to achieve your preferred cooking results.

The Slow Cooker, in addition to the (2) temperature settings, Low (L) 88-93C / 190-200F and High (H) 93-99C / 200-210F, you have the flexibility to customize the cooking time between 0.5 10 hours for each temperature level.

For saut, in addition to the flexible temperature settings, you can easily adjust the time to a maximum of one hour in 5 minutes intervals.

Baking a cake at 375F is easy and prevents you from heating up the kitchen.

Gem allows you to easily adjust settings even after the cooking is in progress. Note: Not applicable to Stew and Slow Cook as these functions have a preset temperature that cannot be changed.

Gem Multicooker remembers your most recently used setting per cooking program for a more personalized cooking experience. You can experiment and fine-tune the cooking settings for each program to achieve your optimal cooking results.

Automatic Keep Warm holds the temperature of the meal until you are ready to serve, the program can be easily turned ON/OFF. The default Keep Warm time is 10 hours for the Stew, Slow Cook (H) and Slow Cook (L) programs, 2 hours for the Steam and Rice, and for the Roast it can only be activated manually for a maximum time of 2 hours. Note: Keep Warm function is not available for the Saut/Sear and Bake.

The LED screen displays temperature, cooking time and keep warm time.

The Delay Start can be set for a maximum of 24 hours allowing you to have dinner ready when you are.

Easy Programming The temperature can easily be adjusted from Fahrenheit to Celsius.

Heating element 1500W is one of the highest in the multicooker category providing you with optimal results in searing, roasting, and baking.

Ceramic-coated non-stick inner pot The inner pot is dishwasher safe and includes non-slip silicon grip handles. The inner pot is stovetop and oven safe.

Clean & Safe the exterior of the cooker is brushed stainless steel, fingerprint resistant. The tempered glass lid with stainless steel rim is dishwasher safe

Accessories include a stainless steel roasting/steaming rack food grade 304 (18/8), rice measuring cup, and a recipe book.

Instant Pot Gem 6 Qt 8-in-1 Programmable Multicooker: $55.00 (reg. $79.00)

Farberware 6-Quart Digital XL Air Fryer Oven

Uses little to no oil, reducing fat and calories

Up to 30% faster cooking with Rapid Air Technology

Bake, grill, toast and fry your favorite foods

6-quart air fry capacity

Digital touchscreen

Easy-to-use with 8 pre-programmed settings

Large viewing window and lighted cavity

5 accessories for versatile cooking

Convenient presets and temperature control

Farberware 6-Quart Digital XL Air Fryer Oven: $59.00 (reg. $109.00)

iRobot Roomba 670: Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

Dual Multi-Surface Brushes: The only leading robot brand with two main cleaning brushes-one to loosen dirt and the other to pick it up. The brushes work together to grab and remove dirt, dust, hair and large debris from your floors.

Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head: The Auto-Adjust cleaning head automatically adapts its height to keep the Multi-Surface Brushes in close contact with different floor surfaces, effectively cleaning carpets and hard floors.

Dirt Detect Technology: Dirt Detect sensors recognize concentrated areas of dirt, like in high-traffic zones of your home, and provide additional cleaning in those spots.

Edge-Sweeping Brush: The Edge-Sweeping Brush is specially designed at a 27-degree angle to sweep debris away from edges and corners.

Smart Sensors: Using a full suite of smart sensors, the Roomba robot vacuum makes more than 60 decisions per second to adapt to your home and help thoroughly clean your floors. Cliff detect sensors avoid stairs and other drop-offs.

iRobot HOME App: Clean and schedule your robot vacuum anytime, from anywhere with the iRobot HOME App. Access tips and support, turn on push notifications to receive real time updates on cleaning jobs, and more – all from your smartphone.

Voice Activated Control: All WiFi connected Roomba vacuuming robots are compatible on devices with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant. Simply ask Alexa or the Google Assistant to start, stop, or dock your robot.

Battery: Lithium ion battery keeps the Roomba robot vacuums powerful cleaning system running.



iRobot Roomba 670: Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum: $194.00 (reg. $294.00)

Lenovo ideapad 320 15.6″ Laptop

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: AMD A12-9720P Quad Core Processor

Display: 15.6″ HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare Display

Memory: 8GB (4GB OnBoard + 4GB SoDIMM) DDR4 1866MHz RAM

Internal storage: 1TB 5400 RPM Hard Disk Drive

Graphics: Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics

Optical Drive: DVDRW

Audio: 2 x 1.5W speakers with Dolby Audio

Battery life: Up to 4.5 Hours

Wireless: 802.11AC Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1 Combo

Webcam: Front-Facing 0.3MP Webcam with integrated microphone

Product weight: 4.84 lbs

Color: Platinum Grey

Lenovo ideapad 320 15.6″ Laptop: $279.00 (reg. $399.00)