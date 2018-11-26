GameStop Cyber Monday 2018 features savings on consoles, games, and more

Black Friday may have come to an end, and along with it some of the best video game deals of the year, but if you’re still desperate for big discounts before the holidays, Cyber Monday is here to save the day. In fact, GameStop’s Cyber Monday sale is nearly as extensive as its Black Friday sale, so whether you’re in the market for a new consoles, 2018 video game releases, accessories, or toys, you’ll find something at GameStop.

It’s worth noting that this sale begins and ends on Monday, so while there may be more Cyber Week deals later in the week, this is the last time you’ll see some of these deals. Furthermore, customers receive free shipping on all online orders of $35 or more, so be sure to grab everything you want all at once.

Here are some of the new offers available online-only from GameStop on Monday, November 26th:

Hardware

Free $50 GameStop gift card with purchase of any new Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or PS4 console (excludes PS4 1TB Spider-Man and Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft bundles; limit 1 per customer)

Xbox One Minecraft 1TB console bundle: $199.99

Accessories

HyperX Revolver GunMetal headset: $69.99 ($50 savings)

PDP Afterglow AG9 PS4 and Xbox One headsets: $49.99 ($30 savings)

Video Games

Call of Duty Black Ops 4: $38

Fallout 76 Standard & Tricentennial: $39.99 & $59.99, respectively

Assassins Creed Odyssey: $27

FIFA19: $27

Madden 19: $27

NBA 2K19: $27

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: $27

WWE 2K19: $27

Hitman 2: $29.99

NASCAR Heat 3: $24.99

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete: $9.99

Pre-owned

Cyber Monday exclusive Blast from the Past console bundles on Xbox One, PS4, Wii U, Wii, PS3, Xbox 360 and 3DS XL: starting as low as $74.99

Buy 2 Get 1 free on Last Gen preowned video games and on Retro video games

20% of all preowned smartphones, tablets, media players and wearable technology

Toys, Collectibles, and Apparel

Star Wars the Black Series Force FX Z6 Riot Control Baton: $99.99 ($100 savings)

Star Wars Ultimate Co-pilot Chewie: $79.99 ($50 savings)

Star Wars Nerf Rival Stormtrooper Blaster: $49.99 ($50 savings)

Pokémon Snorlax Bean Bag Chair: $99.00 (more than $50 savings)

Arcade 1Up Street Fighter, Rampage, Centipede, or Asteroid: $249.99 ($50 savings)

These are just some of the deals. Check out GameStop’s Cyber Monday page for more discounts on everything.