Best Buy Cyber Monday 2018 deals: Nintendo Switch, Galaxy Note 9, iPhone XS, and TV sales

Just when you thought you were done shopping and you were about to give your credit card some well-deserved rest, they pull you back in. Cyber Monday sales have already started at various shops around town, with some retailers offering week-long deals on various products. Best Buy is one of them, but the retailer is also hosting several one-day-only promotions that will be valid online and in stores solely on Cyber Monday.
On top of that, Best Buy is bringing back some of the deals it had available before or on Black Friday, so if you missed out on any of those, you can revisit them — here’s Best Buy’s Black Friday 2018 catalog, if you need a refresher.
Here are some of the hot sales available on Cyber Monday and Cyber Week from Best Buy — the deals that will expire today are marked accordingly.
Consoles and games
- Free $35 Nintendo eShop card with Switch console package – today only
- $159.99 Nvidia Shield TV Gaming Edition (save $40)
TV
- $949.99 75-inch Sharp 4K UHD Smart Roku TV (save $550) – today only
- $997.97 65-inch Samsung Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR (save $302)
- $799.99 65-inch TCL Smart UHD TV with HDR Roku TV (save $170) – today only
- $599.99 65-inch Samsung Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR (save $200)
- $399.99 60-inch Sharp 4K UHD Smart Roku TV (save $200) – today only
- $349.99 55-inch Toshiba Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR Fire TV Edition (save $130)
- $327.99 50-inch Samsung Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR (save $122)
- $199.99 50-inch Westinghouse 4K UHD Smart TV (save $130)
- $277.99 43-inch Samsung Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR (save $102)
- $149.99 40-inch Sharp Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR and Roku (save $100)
- $99.99 32-inch Sharp Smart Roku TV (save $80)
- $59.99 Amazon Fire TV Cube 4K streaming media player with Alexa (save $60)
- $40 Two Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (save $39.98)
- $45 Two Google Chromecast (save $25)
- $25 Google Chromecast (save $10)
Smartphones and tablets
- Save $400 on Pixel 2 XL with Verizon activation
- Save $325 on Galaxy S9 or S9+ in Sunrise Gold with activation on Sprint or Verizon with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon activation
- Save $300 on Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9+, or Galaxy S9 with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon activation
- Save $200 on iPhone X with Sprint or Verizon activation
- Save $200 on unlocked Samsung Galaxy phones with Verizon activation
- Save $150 on iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR with Sprint or Verizon activation
- Save $150 on iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus with Sprint or Verizon activation
- Save $120 on select unlocked Motorola phones with Verizon activation
- $139.99 Nokia 3.1 (save $20)
- Save $120 on select Samsung tablets
- Save $50 on select Amazon tablets and e-readers
Wearables
- Starting at $229 Apple Watch Series 3 (save $50)
- Save up to $100 on select Samsung smartwatches
- Save up to $100 on select Fitbit smartwatches
Miscellaneous
- $189.99 Beats by Dr. Dre (save $160)
- $159.99 AirPods (save $160)
- $49.97 Three Alexa Echo Dot (2nd generation) (save $70)
- Save $100 on select Powerbeats 3
- Starting at $25 select Google Home devices
- Starting at $19 select Amazon and Alexa-enabled deices
Laptops and Desktops
- Save $200 on select Chromebooks
- Save $200 on select MacBook Pro
- Save $200 on select Surface Book – today only
- $999.99 Microsoft Surface Pro 6 laptop and keyboard dock (save $330)
- $999.99 MacBook Air 13-inch laptop (save $200)
- $799.99 Microsoft Surface Pro 6 laptop and keyboard dock (save $260)
- $299.99 Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop (save $150)
- $449 HP 2-in-1 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook (save $200) – today only
- $189.99 HP Stream 11.6-inch Windows 10 laptop (save $40) – today only
- Save $50 on select gaming desktops
These are just a few of Best Buy’s many deals included in the Cyber Monday and Cyber Week sales promo. You can check out all the other discounted items from Best Buy’s catalog at this link.