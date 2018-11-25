Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Nov. 25)

This would have been a fairly boring week for Netflix arrivals and departures, but Saturday just so happens to be the first day of a new month, which means we’ve got plenty to look forward to this coming weekend. Unfortunately, it also means that a bunch of shows and movies are departing as well (but nothing too significant).
Some of the highlights of the week include the third season of F is for Family, 8 Mile, The Big Lebowski, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Shaun of the Dead, and more of The Great British Baking Show. We’re also losing Groundhog Day and the entire series of Sons of Anarchy, in case you want to watch a few episodes.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of November 25th, 2018:
Arrivals
Sunday, November 25th
- My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever
Tuesday, November 27th
- Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attell— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Thursday, November 29th
- Pocoyo: Season 4
Friday, November 30th
- 1983— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding— NETFLIX FILM
- Baby— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Death by Magic— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- F is for Family: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Happy as Lazzaro— NETFLIX FILM
- Rajma Chawal— NETFLIX FILM
- Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The World Is Yours— NETFLIX FILM
- Tiempo compartido— NETFLIX FILM
Saturday, December 1st
- 8 Mile
- Astro Boy
- Battle— NETFLIX FILM
- Bride of Chucky
- Christine
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Crossroads: One Two Jaga— NETFLIX FILM
- Friday
- Friday After Next
- Hellboy
- Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1
- Meet Joe Black
- Memories of the Alhambra (Streaming Every Saturday)— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- My Bloody Valentine
- Next Friday
- Reindeer Games
- Seven Pounds
- Shaun of the Dead
- Terminator Salvation
- The Big Lebowski
- The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses
- The Last Dragon
- The Man Who Knew Too Little
Departures
Saturday, December 1st
- Cabin Fever
- Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
- Groundhog Day
- Happily N’Ever After
- Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White
- Hellbound: Hellraiser II
- Hellraiser
- Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7
- Spider-Man 3
- Spy Hard
- Stephen King’s Children of the Corn
- Swept Under
- The Covenant
- The Game
We'll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service.