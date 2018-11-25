Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Nov. 25)

This would have been a fairly boring week for Netflix arrivals and departures, but Saturday just so happens to be the first day of a new month, which means we’ve got plenty to look forward to this coming weekend. Unfortunately, it also means that a bunch of shows and movies are departing as well (but nothing too significant).

Some of the highlights of the week include the third season of F is for Family, 8 Mile, The Big Lebowski, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Shaun of the Dead, and more of The Great British Baking Show. We’re also losing Groundhog Day and the entire series of Sons of Anarchy, in case you want to watch a few episodes.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of November 25th, 2018:

Arrivals

Sunday, November 25th

My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever

Tuesday, November 27th

Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attell— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Thursday, November 29th

Pocoyo: Season 4

Friday, November 30th

Saturday, December 1st

8 Mile

Astro Boy



Battle — NETFLIX FILM

Bride of Chucky



Christine



Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs



Crossroads: One Two Jaga — NETFLIX FILM



Friday



Friday After Next



Hellboy



Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1



Meet Joe Black



Memories of the Alhambra (Streaming Every Saturday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



My Bloody Valentine



Next Friday



Reindeer Games



Seven Pounds



Shaun of the Dead



Terminator Salvation



The Big Lebowski



The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses

The Last Dragon



The Man Who Knew Too Little

Departures

Saturday, December 1st

Cabin Fever



Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever



Groundhog Day



Happily N’Ever After



Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White



Hellbound: Hellraiser II



Hellraiser



Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7



Spider-Man 3



Spy Hard



Stephen King’s Children of the Corn



Swept Under



The Covenant



The Game

