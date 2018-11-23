Anonymous man calling himself ‘Santa’ paid for everyone’s Walmart tab at Vermont store

It’s the officially the biggest gift-buying time of the year, so people visiting a Walmart store in Vermont last week were probably loaded up on all kinds of holiday goodies for their friends and family. Little did they know that once they made it to the checkout their bills would be taken care of by someone they’d never met.

A man calling himself simply “Santa,” and donning a New England Patriots jacket, waltzed into the retail store and began picking up the tabs of random shoppers. Nobody knows exactly how much he spent at the store, but it was a lot.

As CNN reports, one woman said he took care of her $199 tally, allowing her to do some holiday shopping before finding him back at the checkout and so he could his card to settle her debt, but she was far from the only one who benefited from the anonymous man’s kindness.

On top of surprising random people at the checkout, the unnamed man also ventured to the layaway counter and began paying off purchases for people who weren’t even at the store at the time. Comments began to appear on Facebook stating that Walmart had called them to let them know their layaway items were paid for by a person calling himself “Kris Kringle.”

Stories like this tend to pop up every so often around the holiday season, with generous folks helping out their fellow citizens by handing out chunks of money, paying off bills, or offering free shopping sprees. It’s amazing to see, and while we will likely never know the identity of the man who made the holidays great for a whole bunch of people in Vermont, he’s surely made a positive impact with his good deed.