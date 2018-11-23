Walmart just announced its Cyber Monday 2018 deals: Switch, iPhone, and TV discounts

Black Friday isn’t even over, but that won’t stop Walmart from announcing its Cyber Monday deals. The company early on Friday unveiled the next batch of sales that will go live online this Monday — that’s 12:00 AM EST on November 26th, to be precise. Walmart says it’ll have thousands of more deals this year than it did in 2017, as well as more availability on some of the best deals on toys, home goods, and electronics.

Here are some of the tech deals that Walmart has prepared for Cyber Monday 2018:

On top of that, expect to see more discounts from Walmart on tech and gadgets, including a Nintendo Switch and Emetic Wired Controller bundle, PlayStation 4 and Xbox deals, cheaper Overpowered gaming desktops, as well as other big-screen TV sales. Prices for these products haven’t been unveiled yet, so check Walmart.com on Monday.

Don’t forget to visit Walmart’s Deals Hub come early Monday to see all the products that Walmart will discount for Cyber Monday, as well as their final prices.

Meanwhile, if you’re shopping for Black Friday deals on Walmart, make sure you check out the full Black Friday sale catalog at this link. Also, here’s our Black Friday roundup for all of this year’s Black Friday ads.