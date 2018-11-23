Black Friday 2018 is in full swing and there’s really no question whatsoever that it’s one of the best sales we’ve ever seen. In fact, it might very well be the best. We’ve seen all-time low pricing on some of the most popular products on the planet, like DNA tests, Instant Pots, noise-cancelling headphones, smart lighting from Philips Hue and others, Sonos speakers, sous vide cookers, and so much more. This is definitely shaping up to be the biggest Black Friday of all time, and you can follow coverage from the BGR Deals team to see all of the best bargains out there for Black Friday.

Walmart is obviously one of the top destinations each year for Black Friday, which makes sense since it’s one of the most competitive retails in America when it comes to discounts. If Walmart’s pricing typically crushes the competition on a normal day, you can imagine what the retailer has in store for us for Black Friday 2018.

There are thousands of great discounts available right now on Walmart and you can shop the entire Walmart Black Friday 2018 sale right here on the Walmart site. If you want to cut out the noise and just see the cream of the crop, however, we’ve selected our 10 favorite Black Friday deals and highlighted them in this post.

And if you want to see all the best deals from every top retailer, be sure to check out our Black Friday 2018 master list.

Sceptre 50″ Class FHD (1080P) LED TV

Key Features: Screen Size (Diag.): 49.5 in

Backlight Type: LED

Resolution: 1080p

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Effective Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Frame Rate: MEMC 120

Smart Functionality: no

Dynamic Contrast Ratio: 25,000:1

Viewable Angle (H/V): 178 degrees/178 degrees

Number of Colors: 16.7M (8-bit)

OSD Language: English, Spanish, French

Speakers/Power Output: 10W x 2 Surround Sound Mode Connectivity: Component/Composite Video: 1

HDMI: 3

VGA: 1

Headphone: 1

SPDIF Auto Output: 1

USB 2.0: 1 What’s in The Box: Remote Control Wall-mountable: Mount Pattern: 200mm x 200mm

Screw Size: M6

Screw Length: 10mm Support and Warranty: 1-year limited labor and parts

Sceptre 50″ Class FHD (1080P) LED TV: $199.99 (reg. $349.99)

SAMSUNG 65″ Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED TV UN65NU6900

Key Features Diagonal Screen Size: 64.5″”

Backlight Type: LED

Resolution: 2160P

Effective Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Smart Functionality: Yes Connectivity HDMI Inputs: Yes, 2

USB Ports: Yes, 1

Built-in Wi-Fi:Yes 4K UHD Picture PurColor

Essential Contrast

HDR

4K UHD

Game Mode

UHD Engine

Motion Rate 120

Contrast Enhancer Design Clean Cable Solution

Slim Design

Bezel Color: Glossy Black

Stand Color: Charcoal Black Audio Dolby Digital Plus

20 Watt 2 Channel Included Accessories Standard Remote Industry Certification CTA 4K Ultra HD Connected

SAMSUNG 65″ Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED TV UN65NU6900: $649.99 (reg. $1,099.99)

SAMSUNG 75″ Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED TV UN75NU6900

Key Features Diagonal Screen Size: 74.5″

Backlight Type: LED

Resolution: 2160P

Effective Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Smart Functionality: Yes Connectivity HDMI Inputs: Yes, 2

USB Ports: Yes, 1

Built-in Wi-Fi:Yes 4K UHD Picture PurColor

Essential Contrast

HDR

4K UHD

Game Mode

UHD Engine

Motion Rate 120

Contrast Enhancer Design Clean Cable Solution

Slim Design

Bezel Color: Glossy Black

Stand Color: Charcoal Black Audio Dolby Digital Plus

20 Watt 2 Channel Included Accessories Standard Remote Industry Certification CTA 4K Ultra HD Connected

SAMSUNG 75″ Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED TV UN75NU6900: $1,197.99 ($1,499.99)

Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Spider-Man Bundle

Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 bundle includes a jet black 1TB PS4, matching DUALSHOCK4 wireless controller, and Marvel’s Spider-Man game. Experience a brand-new and authentic Spider-Man adventure. After eight years behind the mask, Peter Parker is a crime fighting master. Feel the power with improvisational combat, fluid urban traversal, dynamic acrobatics, and environmental interactions. Marvels Spider-Man PlayStation 4 Bundle Experience a brand-new and authentic Spider-Man adventure with Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 bundle which includes a jet black 1TB PS4, matching DUALSHOCK4 wireless controller and Marvel’s Spider-Man game. This isn’t the Spider-Man you’ve met or ever seen before. This is an experienced Peter Parker who’s more masterful at fighting big crime in New York City. At the same time, hes struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of millions of New Yorkers rest upon his shoulders.

Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Spider-Man Bundle: $199.00 (reg. $359.98)

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle

They Will Know Your Name on Xbox One S. Pre-order the Xbox One S NBA 2K19 Bundle and immerse yourself in the excitement and culture of NBA basketball. NBA 2K19 celebrates 20 years of redefining sports gaming: start your MyCAREER, make a name for yourself, and explore your open-world Neighborhood. Take on the best in the world on Xbox Live, the fastest, most reliable gaming network. Whether youre playing with instant access to over 100 games on Xbox Game Pass with the included 1 month trial, watching 4K movies, or streaming gameplay, theres never been a better time to game with Xbox One.

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle: $229.00 (reg. $299.99)

Farberware 6-Quart Digital XL Air Fryer Oven

Uses little to no oil, reducing fat and calories

Up to 30% faster cooking with Rapid Air Technology

Bake, grill, toast and fry your favorite foods

6-quart air fry capacity

Digital touchscreen

Easy-to-use with 8 pre-programmed settings

Large viewing window and lighted cavity

5 accessories for versatile cooking

Convenient presets and temperature control

Farberware 6-Quart Digital XL Air Fryer Oven: $59.00 (reg. $109.00)

Farberware 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Fryer

Cook faster, healthier meals

Uses rapid hot air technology to cook food using little to no oil

Easy to use controls

3.2 quart basket fits up to 2 lbs of food

Food basket is non-stick and dishwasher-safe

Bonus recipe book with 25 recipes

Low odor, no mess

Farberware 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Fryer: $59.88 (reg. $99.00)

iRobot Roomba 670: Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

Dual Multi-Surface Brushes: The only leading robot brand with two main cleaning brushes-one to loosen dirt and the other to pick it up. The brushes work together to grab and remove dirt, dust, hair and large debris from your floors.

Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head: The Auto-Adjust cleaning head automatically adapts its height to keep the Multi-Surface Brushes in close contact with different floor surfaces, effectively cleaning carpets and hard floors.

Dirt Detect Technology: Dirt Detect sensors recognize concentrated areas of dirt, like in high-traffic zones of your home, and provide additional cleaning in those spots.

Edge-Sweeping Brush: The Edge-Sweeping Brush is specially designed at a 27-degree angle to sweep debris away from edges and corners.

Smart Sensors:

Using a full suite of smart sensors, the Roomba robot vacuum makes more than 60 decisions per second to adapt to your home and help thoroughly clean your floors. Cliff detect sensors avoid stairs and other drop-offs.

iRobot HOME App: Clean and schedule your robot vacuum anytime, from anywhere with the iRobot HOME App. Access tips and support, turn on push notifications to receive real time updates on cleaning jobs, and more – all from your smartphone.

Voice Activated Control: All WiFi connected Roomba vacuuming robots are compatible on devices with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant. Simply ask Alexa or the Google Assistant to start, stop, or dock your robot.

Battery: Lithium ion battery keeps the Roomba robot vacuums powerful cleaning system running.



iRobot Roomba 670: Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum: $194.00 (reg. $294.00)

Crock-Pot 6 Qt 8-in-1 Multi-Use Express Crock Programmable Slow Cooker

8 one-touch digital meal settings make it easy to create meats and stews, beans and chili, rice and risotto, poultry, dessert, soups, yogurts, and multi-grains

4 one-touch cook functions allow you to slow cook, pressure cook, brown and saute, or steam

In addition to pressure cooking, select brown/saute, slow cook, or steam for even more versatility

6-quart non-stick cooking pot is dishwasher safe and optimally sized for making meals to feed your family

Airtight locking lid

One-touch digital control with Delay Start capability

keep warm setting

Includes recipe book, steaming rack, and serving spoon

Stainless steel exterior

Crock-Pot 6 Qt 8-in-1 Multi-Use Express Crock Programmable Slow Cooker: $49.99 (reg. $89.99)

Dyson V6 Origin Cord-free Vacuum

Cord-Free for free range of motion in cleaning

Removes hair and ground in dirt from carpets, and fine dust from hard floors

Transforms the way you clean around the home

Converts to a hand-held vacuum for versatile cleaning at home or on the go

V6 motor uses digital pulse technology and spins at up to 110,000 times a minute

20 minute fade-free run time after full charge

Dyson V6 Origin Cord-free Vacuum: $159.00 (reg. $199.00)