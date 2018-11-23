Black Friday 2018: These are the only deals on Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro tablets

Black Friday sales are already underway online and in-stores, and you’ve probably already done a fair amount of shopping. We already told you everything you need to know about this year’s Black Friday offers, and highlighted several deals for you, including roundups covering all the sales on Apple gear this year. But we have one more thing for you, the kind of deal you won’t find over at Apple or other retailers: Discounts on Apple’s brand new 2018 iPad Pro models.

The new 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pros were launched just a few weeks ago. They have new designs, they deliver monster performance, and they pack up to 1TB of storage. But because they’re so new, you won’t find many deals for them this year. Most retailers are ready to discount previous-generation iPad Pro models or Apple’s cheaper iPads, but not the new Pros.

B&H, on the other hand, is ready to take $50 or $100 of the sticker price of several 2018 iPad Pro models. While all 11-inch models are discounted, only three of the four Wi-Fi-only 12.9-inch iPad Pro versions are cheaper on B&H. Here’s what you need to know:

You’ll find similar deals covering the 2018 MacBook Air and all the new iPhone XS and XR versions. Also, check out our Apple gear roundups here and here for more Black Friday sales on Apple products.