Black Friday 2018: The best iPhone XS, XS Max, and iPhone XR deals for unlocked phones

The iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR are among the most coveted smartphones out there during the holiday season, and we already showed you what you can expect from retailers this Black Friday when it comes to iPhone sales.
You’ll get plenty of great discounts, but only as long as you’re willing to activate with a carrier. Moreover, some deals require you to trade in a working smartphone. But if you want to buy an unlocked iPhone with absolutely no strings attached, and no carrier commitments, then we’ve found the best Black Friday deals for you.
As in previous year’s eBay retailer alldayzip is able to deliver remarkable savings by not charging you any sales tax and by offering free shipping for all purchases. We already showed you a few early sales from the eBay seller a few days ago, and now we’ve got even better discounts for you — here are all the prices:
- $1,385 512GB iPhone XS Max (save $64)
- $1,209 256GB iPhone XS Max (save $40)
- $1,052 64GB iPhone XS Max (save $47)
- $1,309 512GB iPhone XS (save $40)
- $1,106 256GB iPhone XS (save $43)
- $970 64GB iPhone XS (save $29)
- $870 256GB iPhone XR (save $29)
- $774 128GB iPhone XR (save $25)
- $734 64GB iPhone XR (save $15)
- $679 64GB iPhone 8 Plus (save $20)
- $579 64GB iPhone 8 Plus (save $20)
The discounts may not seem too steep, but, again, these iPhone sales won’t include any sales tax or shipping fees. The prices will be available starting at 6:00 PM EST on Thanksgiving, so don’t be surprised if they’re not live just yet. For comparison purposes, here are all the other Black Friday iPhone deals that you’ll find online and in-stores this week from many of the major US retailers as well as the four biggest US carriers:
- Sprint: Free iPhone XR when you lease another device
- T-Mobile: $750 off iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, or iPhone X with trade-in and activation of two lines
- T-Mobile: Free iPhone XR or iPhone 8 with trade-in and activation of two lines
- Verizon: Pick up an iPhone X for $400 off – no trade in required (Starts online Thursday, ends Friday)
- Verizon: Pick up an iPhone X for $200 off – no trade in required (Starts Saturday, ends Sunday)
- Verizon: Get $300 off the latest iPhones (XR, XS, XS Max) when you add a new line on a device payment plan, or get $100 when you upgrade and trade in your phone (Starts online Thursday, ends Sunday)
- Verizon: Pair your new iPhone with an iPad 9.7 inch 6th gen and pay only $99 for the iPad when you purchase it on a two-year contract. (Starts online Thursday, ends Friday)
- Sprint: Free iPhone 8 Plus or 8 when you lease another device
- Walmart: $400 Walmart Gift card iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon device plans
- Walmart: $300 Walmart Gift card iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon device plans
- Target: $250 Target GiftCard with qualified activation of iPhone XS or XS Max on Verizon, Sprint or AT&T
- Best Buy: Save $200 on iPhone X with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon activation
- Target: $150 Target GiftCard with qualified activation of iPhone 8, 8 Plus, or X on Verizon, Sprint or AT&T
- Sprint: Discounted iPhone 7
- Best Buy: $9.99/month iPhone 7 with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon activation
- Walmart: $299 32GB iPhone 6S Plus on Straight Talk (save $100)
- Groupon: $269.99 iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus – up to 48% off
- Best Buy: $199.99 iPhone 6s with Simple Mobile
- Groupon: $149.99 iPhone 6, 6s, 6 Plus, or 6s Plus – up to 68% off
- Groupon: $109.99 16GB iPad 4 – up to 43% off
- Walmart: $99 32GB iPhone 6 on Straight Talk (save $50)
- Best Buy: $79.99 32GB iPhone SE with Simple Mobile (save $60)
- Meijer: $79.99 32GB iPhone SE (save $60)
- Walmart: $79 iPhone SE on Walmart Family Mobile (save $60)
- Groupon: $69.99 16GB iPad 2 – up to 86% off