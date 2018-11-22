Black Friday 2018: The best iPhone XS, XS Max, and iPhone XR deals for unlocked phones

The iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR are among the most coveted smartphones out there during the holiday season, and we already showed you what you can expect from retailers this Black Friday when it comes to iPhone sales.

You’ll get plenty of great discounts, but only as long as you’re willing to activate with a carrier. Moreover, some deals require you to trade in a working smartphone. But if you want to buy an unlocked iPhone with absolutely no strings attached, and no carrier commitments, then we’ve found the best Black Friday deals for you.

As in previous year’s eBay retailer alldayzip is able to deliver remarkable savings by not charging you any sales tax and by offering free shipping for all purchases. We already showed you a few early sales from the eBay seller a few days ago, and now we’ve got even better discounts for you — here are all the prices:

The discounts may not seem too steep, but, again, these iPhone sales won’t include any sales tax or shipping fees. The prices will be available starting at 6:00 PM EST on Thanksgiving, so don’t be surprised if they’re not live just yet. For comparison purposes, here are all the other Black Friday iPhone deals that you’ll find online and in-stores this week from many of the major US retailers as well as the four biggest US carriers: