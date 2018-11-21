Target’s Black Friday 2018 early access sale is live — here are the best deals

We’re just hours away from Black Friday, but Target decided to kick things off a couple days in advance with its early access sale. There’s a catch involved, as you will need a Target REDcard to participate in the sale, but if you do have one, you can save a ton of money on electronics, toys, sporting goods, appliances, and more.

This online-only event is live right now and ends at 11:59 PM PT, so you’ll need to act fast if you see anything you want to buy on Target.com. There are hundreds of products on sale, but we’ll focus on the best deals on electronics below. These are just some of the highlights though, so be sure to check out the site as well.

Electronics

This is clearly just a fraction of what will be available when Target’s Black Friday, which begins at 5:00 PM on Thanksgiving Day, but if any of these deals strike your fancy (and you have a REDcard), you can place your order early, before the rush this weekend. If you want to know more about Black Friday 2018, check out our ad roundup. We’ll have plenty more for you throughout the rest of the week and over the weekend.