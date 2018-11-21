Nintendo eShop Cyber Deals
Gaming

Nintendo eShop Cyber Deals: Save up to 60% on Switch and 3DS games

Jacob Siegal
November 21st, 2018 at 6:04 PM

If you’re getting a Nintendo Switch or a 3DS while all the bundles are on sale this Black Friday, you might as well load up on games as well. Nintendo games don’t go on sale nearly as often as their PS4 and Xbox One counterparts, but Nintendo is slashing the price on over 100 Switch and 3DS games as part of its Cyber Deals promotion this week. Whatever genre of game you’re in the market for, there’s something here for you.

The promotion began on Wednesday, November 21st and runs through next Wednesday, November 28th, at 8:59 AM PT. You have a full week to take advantage of these deals, and even if you don’t have a Switch or a 3DS yet, you can snag digital copies right now and download them as soon as you get the hardware.

Don't Miss: You’re crazy if you have a PS4 and don’t get in on this PlayStation Plus Black Friday deal

“Nintendo eShop is an excellent way to discover new games and explore a vast catalogue of Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS games,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior VP of Sales and Marketing. “The Nintendo eShop Cyber Deals are the perfect opportunity for gamers to expand their gaming library, with a wide selection of digital games available at a great price to purchase and download directly to their systems.”

The full list of games included as part of the eShop Cyber Deals promotion is below, complete with the system, the amount being discounted, and a link to buy the game online directly from Nintendo’s website:

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Nintendo Switch 30%
FIFA 19 Nintendo Switch 40%
Starlink: Battle For Atlas Deluxe Edition Nintendo Switch 25%
Starlink: Battle for Atlas Digital Edition Nintendo Switch 25%
Snipperclips – Cut it out, together! Nintendo Switch 50%
DOOM Nintendo Switch 50%
NBA 2K19 Nintendo Switch 50%
NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition Nintendo Switch 50%
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Nintendo Switch 50%
DRAGON BALL FighterZ Nintendo Switch 30%
FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD Nintendo Switch 35%
Dead Cells Nintendo Switch 20%
CELESTE Nintendo Switch 20%
Undertale Nintendo Switch 15%
South Park: The Stick of Truth Nintendo Switch 50%
Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate Nintendo Switch 25%
Just Dance 2019 Nintendo Switch 30%
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Nintendo Switch 35%
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Nintendo Switch 60%
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition Nintendo Switch 60%
OKAMI HD Nintendo Switch 25%
Sonic Mania Nintendo Switch 25%
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Nintendo Switch 50%
L.A. Noire Nintendo Switch 50%
Bastion Nintendo Switch 20%
The Messenger Nintendo Switch 30%
INSIDE Nintendo Switch 35%
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Nintendo Switch 35%
Hyper Light Drifter – Special Edition Nintendo Switch 20%
Sports Party Nintendo Switch 50%
Attack on Titan 2 Nintendo Switch 40%
Darkest Dungeon Nintendo Switch 20%
Enter the Gungeon Nintendo Switch 50%
LOST SPHEAR Nintendo Switch 60%
Little Nightmares: Complete Edition Nintendo Switch 50%
Disgaea 5 Complete Nintendo Switch 25%
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Nintendo Switch 35%
Shining Resonance Refrain Nintendo Switch 50%
Valkyria Chronicles 4 Nintendo Switch 50%
Gorogoa Nintendo Switch 50%
Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove Nintendo Switch 20%
GoNNER Nintendo Switch 50%
SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition Nintendo Switch 50%
Thumper Nintendo Switch 50%
West of Loathing Nintendo Switch 11%
Carnival Games Nintendo Switch 25%
TowerFall Nintendo Switch 20%
Blaster Master Zero Nintendo Switch 50%
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Nintendo Switch 30%
Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition Nintendo Switch 25%
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D Nintendo 3DS 30%
FINAL FANTASY EXPLORERS Nintendo 3DS 50%
Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past Nintendo 3DS 50%
Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward Nintendo 3DS 50%
Pocket Card Jockey Nintendo 3DS 50%
Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove Nintendo 3DS 20%
Hyrule Warriors Legends Nintendo 3DS 50%
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Nintendo 3DS 30%
BOXBOY! Nintendo 3DS 50%
BOXBOXBOY! Nintendo 3DS 50%
Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor 2: Record Breaker Nintendo 3DS 50%
Dedede’s Drum Dash Deluxe Nintendo 3DS 50%
Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth Nintendo 3DS 50%
Kirby Fighters Deluxe Nintendo 3DS 50%
SteamWorld Heist Nintendo 3DS 50%
Dillon’s Dead-Heat Breakers Nintendo 3DS 50%
Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan Nintendo 3DS 50%
Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology Nintendo 3DS 50%
Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth Nintendo 3DS 33%
MIGHTY GUNVOLT Nintendo 3DS 50%
Runbow Pocket Nintendo 3DS 50%
Tetris Ultimate Nintendo 3DS 50%
Rayman Origins Nintendo 3DS 50%
Stella Glow Nintendo 3DS 50%
Blaster Master Zero Nintendo 3DS 50%
Mighty Switch Force! Nintendo 3DS 50%
RAYMAN 3D Nintendo 3DS 50%
Gravity Falls – Legend of the Gnome Gemulets Nintendo 3DS 50%
Image Source: Nintendo
Tags: , , ,
Comments