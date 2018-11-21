Nintendo eShop Cyber Deals: Save up to 60% on Switch and 3DS games

If you’re getting a Nintendo Switch or a 3DS while all the bundles are on sale this Black Friday, you might as well load up on games as well. Nintendo games don’t go on sale nearly as often as their PS4 and Xbox One counterparts, but Nintendo is slashing the price on over 100 Switch and 3DS games as part of its Cyber Deals promotion this week. Whatever genre of game you’re in the market for, there’s something here for you.

The promotion began on Wednesday, November 21st and runs through next Wednesday, November 28th, at 8:59 AM PT. You have a full week to take advantage of these deals, and even if you don’t have a Switch or a 3DS yet, you can snag digital copies right now and download them as soon as you get the hardware.

“Nintendo eShop is an excellent way to discover new games and explore a vast catalogue of Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS games,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior VP of Sales and Marketing. “The Nintendo eShop Cyber Deals are the perfect opportunity for gamers to expand their gaming library, with a wide selection of digital games available at a great price to purchase and download directly to their systems.”

The full list of games included as part of the eShop Cyber Deals promotion is below, complete with the system, the amount being discounted, and a link to buy the game online directly from Nintendo’s website: