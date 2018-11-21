Google just announced Black Friday deals for the Play store including $0.99 movies

Google a few days ago unveiled its deals for this year’s Black Friday shopping event and then announced various Pixel 3 discounts that will be available to buyers in the next few days. But Google isn’t done revealing Black Friday sales, as the company just announced its digital deals for the Google Play store.

Like every year, Google will offer Android users a slew of discounts on digital purchases, including app, books, and movies, during Google Play’s 2018 Cyber Week:

The holiday season is nearing

Awaiting their break from school, kids are cheering

And we’re pretty excited over here, too

We’ve got lots of deals for kids, gamers, bookworms and you

Various games will be available for up to 80% off the regular price, and the discounts will be available for in-app purchases as well:

If you’re shopping for movies and TV series, Google would like you to know that on “Turkey Day” only, you’ll be able to rent any movie for just $0.99. Furthermore, Google is also offering Starz for $5 per month for the first three months. If that’s not enough, popular TV shows and movies will also be discounted during Cyber Week:

If you’re shopping for books, Google will have “serious discounts” for several audiobooks and ebooks this year, including the following titles:

Finally, you can also enjoy discounts on several app subscriptions, including 50% off of Calm, Fabulous, Run with Map My Run, and Freeletics and 40% off of Headspace.

More details about Google Play’s 2018 Cyber Week deals are available at this link.