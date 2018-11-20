Verizon’s Black Friday deals: Cheaper iPhone XS, Pixel 3, and Galaxy Note 9

Verizon on Tuesday unveiled its Black Friday 2018 deals, which include a bunch of exciting deals on some of the hottest phones out there, including plenty of Android flagships, but also Apple’s latest iPhones.

Verizon’s best discounts are available on Thursday online, and in-stores on Black Friday, although you’ll also be able to score some savings if you shop at Verizon on Saturday and Sunday.

Unlike T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals, which require buyers to trade older devices in and add an extra line to their contracts, most of Verizon’s promos do not involve trade-ins.

However, Verizon’s discounts aren’t as big as T-Mobile’s, and some iPhone XS and XR deals do include trade-ins. These smartphone deals are only valid with new device payment plans or new contracts, and will be offered as monthly bill credits for the following 24 months, or until the device is paid in full.

Here’s what awaits you at Verizon this Black Friday season:

Smartphones and tablets

Get $400 off the best Android phones on the market – Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 9 and LG V40 – without having to trade in your current phone. (Starts online Thursday, ends Friday)

Take $200 off any other Android phone that is $400 or more with no trade-in required (Starts online Thursday, ends Sunday)

Pick up an iPhone X for $400 off – no trade in required (Starts online Thursday, ends Friday)

Pick up an iPhone X for $200 off – no trade in required (Starts Saturday, ends Sunday)

Get $300 off the latest iPhones (XR, XS, XS Max) when you add a new line on a device payment plan, or get $100 when you upgrade and trade in your phone (Starts online Thursday, ends Sunday)

Pair your new iPhone with an iPad 9.7 inch 6th gen and pay only $99 for the iPad when you purchase it on a two-year contract. (Starts online Thursday, ends Friday)

Get $150 off Palm on a two-year contract or device payment when you purchase an eligible smartphone. (Starts online Thursday, ends Friday)

Miscellaneous

$149.99 JBL LinkView

$99.99 Google Home Hub (save $50)

New residential Fios customers who switch to Fios Gigabit Connection, TV and phone with a two-year agreement and can get a year of Amazon Prime and an Amazon Echo

New Fios Gigabit Connection customers get a free gift: a $100 Amazon.com gift card for holiday shopping, a Ring Video Doorbell 2 for a smarter home, or a year of Xbox Game Pass with unlimited access to over 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 games on Xbox One. (Starts Thursday, ends Monday)

Business owners can purchase a Fios Double or Triple Play bundle with a two-year agreement, and as a bonus, they will receive a $350 prepaid Visa card. Any speed qualifies. (Starts Monday 11/19, ends Monday 11/26)

For comparison purposes, T-Mobile’s Black Friday 2018 deals are available here, while Sprint’s can be found here.