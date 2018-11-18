Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Nov. 18)

As we enter the second half of the month, the list of highly-anticipated content hitting Netflix has shrunk significantly. That’s not to say this coming week will be empty — far from it. The week of November 18th will bring subscribers new seasons of original series The Last Kingdom and Frontier, as well as both seasons of the Sky One sitcom Sick Note, starring Rupert Grint (Harry Potter) and Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead).
Other highlights include a new stand-up special from The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah, a documentary about Pixar, and a Mystery Science Theater 3000 six-movie marathon that might just kill the hosts.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of November 18th, 2018:
Arrivals
Sunday, November 18th
- The Pixar Story
Monday, November 19th
- The Last Kingdom: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tuesday, November 20th
- Kulipari: Dream Walker— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Motown Magic— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sabrina— NETFLIX FILM
- The Final Table— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wednesday, November 21st
- The Tribe— NETFLIX FILM
Thursday, November 22nd
- Jiro Dreams of Sushi
- Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Christmas Chronicles— NETFLIX FILM
Friday, November 23rd
- Frontier: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fugitiva— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sick Note— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sick Note: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- To Build or Not to Build: Season 2
Departures
None
- Nothing is leaving Netflix!
