Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Nov. 18)

As we enter the second half of the month, the list of highly-anticipated content hitting Netflix has shrunk significantly. That’s not to say this coming week will be empty — far from it. The week of November 18th will bring subscribers new seasons of original series The Last Kingdom and Frontier, as well as both seasons of the Sky One sitcom Sick Note, starring Rupert Grint (Harry Potter) and Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead).

Other highlights include a new stand-up special from The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah, a documentary about Pixar, and a Mystery Science Theater 3000 six-movie marathon that might just kill the hosts.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of November 18th, 2018:

Arrivals

Sunday, November 18th

The Pixar Story

Monday, November 19th

The Last Kingdom: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Tuesday, November 20th

Wednesday, November 21st

The Tribe— NETFLIX FILM

Thursday, November 22nd

Friday, November 23rd

Departures

None

Nothing is leaving Netflix!

We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out the complete lists of arriving content and departing content.