It seems like everything has a “day” at this point, which makes all of these celebratory events far less special than they used to be. Of course, there are some days that are still definitely worth celebrating and National Fast Food Day is one of them. Murica!

We definitely wouldn’t make a habit of eating fast food all the time, but it’s fine in moderation. In fact, it’s delicious in moderation. And if ever there was a day to eat some fast food, today is that day. Tons of fast food restaurants across the country are offering big discounts or even freebies in celebration of National Fast Food Day. In this post, we’re going to show you all of the best deals available today so you can take full advantage.

Deals site Offers.com always monitors the web for deals that celebrate these annual pseudo-holidays, and the site assembled a great list of freebies and discount deals in a new blog post. You’ll find printable coupons and walk-in deals available from a number of popular fast food chains including McDonald’s, Arby’s, Jack in the Box, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Sonic, White Castle, and more. Hit one spot for lunch and another for dinner, or live it up and see how many deals you can take advantage of in a single day. Thanksgiving is next week after all, so you’ll be on a diet again soon anyway.

You’ll find all the best National Fast Food Day freebies and deals listed out below, and be sure to check Offers.com’s blog post for updates.