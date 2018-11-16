It seems like everything has a “day” at this point, which makes all of these celebratory events far less special than they used to be. Of course, there are some days that are still definitely worth celebrating and National Fast Food Day is one of them. Murica!
We definitely wouldn’t make a habit of eating fast food all the time, but it’s fine in moderation. In fact, it’s delicious in moderation. And if ever there was a day to eat some fast food, today is that day. Tons of fast food restaurants across the country are offering big discounts or even freebies in celebration of National Fast Food Day. In this post, we’re going to show you all of the best deals available today so you can take full advantage.
Deals site Offers.com always monitors the web for deals that celebrate these annual pseudo-holidays, and the site assembled a great list of freebies and discount deals in a new blog post. You’ll find printable coupons and walk-in deals available from a number of popular fast food chains including McDonald’s, Arby’s, Jack in the Box, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Sonic, White Castle, and more. Hit one spot for lunch and another for dinner, or live it up and see how many deals you can take advantage of in a single day. Thanksgiving is next week after all, so you’ll be on a diet again soon anyway.
You’ll find all the best National Fast Food Day freebies and deals listed out below, and be sure to check Offers.com’s blog post for updates.
- Arby’s: PRINTABLE: Free Small Fries and Small Drink with purchase of Smokehouse Brisket Sandwich.
- Back Yard Burgers: 1/3-pound Black Angus Burger and 20 oz. soft drink for $4.99.
- Burger King: App-only deals available through Nov. 18 include: Buy one get one free Whopper; $5 Whopper Meal (Whopper, small fries, small drink); $5 Crispy Chicken Meal (Crispy Chicken Sandwich, small fries, small drink); $5 Whopper Jr Meal for two (two each: Whopper Jr, small fries, small drink); $4.99 for 2 Original Chicken Sandwiches and 2 small fries; $3.99 for 2 Whopper Jrs and 2 small fries; $3 Double Cheeseburger Meal (Double Cheeseburger, small fries, small drink).
- D’Angelo: Free small sandwich with purchase of large sandwich and beverage valid through Nov. 30. Or, order the $9.99 Meal Deal, which includes a medium grilled sandwich, small chips and a 20-oz. beverage. Valid through Nov. 30.
- Jack in the Box: Sign up for rewards and text JACKBOX to 43972 for a coupon that gets you a free burger. Plus, use this printable coupon to get 2-for-$4 croissants.
- Krystal: Use this printable coupon to get 10 Krystals, two medium fries and two drinks for $9.99. Or, get 10 Krystals, 10 Wings, four small fries and four drinks for $13.99 with this printable coupon.
- McDonald’s: Get the new limited-time $6 Classic Meal Deal. Includes your choice of one select entree, plus any size soft drink or sweet tea, small fries, and you choice of an apple pie or seasonal pie. Entrees available as part of the deal include a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Big Mac, 10-piece Chicken McNuggets and Filet-O-Fish.
- Pizza Hut: Buy two items and get them for $5 each. Choose from Medium 1-topping pizza; 8 breaded bone-out wings; Tuscani pasta; Stuffed Garlic Knots; Double order of breadsticks; Cinnabon Mini Rolls; Ultimate Hershey’s chocolate chip cookie.
- Sonic: Through the end of the year, get a Quarter-Pound Double Stack Cheeseburger with tots for $2.99.
- Wendy’s: Various Buy-1 Get-1 Offers in the Wendy’s App, valid through Nov. 18.
- White Castle: Get six Bacon Cheese Sliders for $6.99. Choose from American, Jalapeno or Smoked Cheddar Cheese. Expires Nov. 30.
- Wienerschnitzel: Use this printable coupon to get two chili cheeseburgers for $4.