Cheap Galaxy Note 9 and S9, and TV deals await in Sam’s Club’s early Black Friday sale

Sam’s Club last week hosted a special one-day early Black Friday sale, and we already know what the retailer has planned for the main shopping event of the holiday season. But, with more than a week to go until Black Friday deals arrive, Sam’s Club has one more trick up its sleeve: A special two-day sale that only covers Samsung gear. That means this year’s Galaxy Note 9 and S9 flagships, as well as plenty of Samsung TVs are getting hefty discounts.

The sale event starts on November 16th and ends on November 18th, so you have plenty of time to check out the deals and make up your mind. The discounted items will be available both in store and online.

When it comes to phones, Sam’s Club will get you the same $300 gift card it had on hand last week with every Galaxy Note 9, S9+, and S9 purchase, as long as you’re willing to buy the phone on an installment plan with one of the approved carriers. Check out all of Sam’s Club’s Samsung discounts below:

TV

Smartphones and Tablets

Wearables

Miscellaneous

Sam’s Club’s ad scans for the upcoming Samsung sale event follows below, and the deals are available at this link as well.

Image Source: Sam's Club Image Source: Sam's Club