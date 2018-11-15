Cheap Galaxy Note 9 and S9, and TV deals await in Sam’s Club’s early Black Friday sale

Sam’s Club last week hosted a special one-day early Black Friday sale, and we already know what the retailer has planned for the main shopping event of the holiday season. But, with more than a week to go until Black Friday deals arrive, Sam’s Club has one more trick up its sleeve: A special two-day sale that only covers Samsung gear. That means this year’s Galaxy Note 9 and S9 flagships, as well as plenty of Samsung TVs are getting hefty discounts.
The sale event starts on November 16th and ends on November 18th, so you have plenty of time to check out the deals and make up your mind. The discounted items will be available both in store and online.
When it comes to phones, Sam’s Club will get you the same $300 gift card it had on hand last week with every Galaxy Note 9, S9+, and S9 purchase, as long as you’re willing to buy the phone on an installment plan with one of the approved carriers. Check out all of Sam’s Club’s Samsung discounts below:
TV
- $2,479 82-inch Samsung Premium UHD Smart TV (save $500)
- $1,579 75-inch Samsung Premium UHD Smart TV (save $400)
- $1,199 75-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $300) – 3X cash rewards
- $979 65-inch Samsung Premium UHD Smart TV (save $200)
- $649 65-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $100) – three years of warranty
- $729 55-inch Samsung Premium UHD Smart TV (save $100)
- $399 55-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $80) – three years of warranty
- $329 50-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $79) – three years of warranty
- $279 43-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $50) – three years of warranty
- 32-inch Curved Samsung LED monitor (save $60)
- 32-inch Curved Samsung LED monitor (save $40)
Smartphones and Tablets
- $300 Sam’s Club gift card with purchase and activation of Galaxy Note 9
- $300 Sam’s Club gift card with purchase and activation of Galaxy S9+
- Samsung Tab A 10.1-inch Android tablet (save $120)
Wearables
Miscellaneous
Sam’s Club’s ad scans for the upcoming Samsung sale event follows below, and the deals are available at this link as well.