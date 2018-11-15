We’re just one week away from the official start of Black Friday 2018! Of course, everyone knows that Black Friday deals are available long before the official start of Black Friday each and every year, and 2018 is no different. In fact, the deals leading up to Black Friday this year are definitely some of the best we’ve ever seen. On Thursday, a new wave of early Black Friday 2018 sales kicked off from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. As it happens, those are easily the three most popular retailers among our readers each year for Black Friday shopping.

Amazon is the star of the show on Thursday thanks to its massive Black Friday blowout on refurbished Philips Hue smart lights. In fact, we’ve ever seen a Philips Hue sale this good before, and you can check it out right here on Amazon’s site. Of course, that’s just the tip of the iceberg in Amazon’s Black Friday hub, with other top deals that include the all-time lowest price on SanDisk’s most popular 128GB microSD card, $40 off the 5-star rated KiLi Beam 5.8QT Power Air Fryer XL with promo code MUL34MP6, Dash’s awesome Rapid Egg Cooker for $14.99, an Anker fast wireless charging stand for just $17.99, the Nest Thermostat at its best price of the year, the wildly popular smartwatch with 30-day battery life for only $69.99, and tons more.

Best Buy and Walmart are also running a bunch of killer pre-Black Friday 2018 deals on Thursday, and you can find our favorites below.

Choice of Xbox One S 1TB Console and BONUS Call of Duty Black Ops 4 and 2 BONUS Controllers

Comes with:

Choice of Xbox One S 1TB Console

Bonus Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Game

2 Bonus Controllers

Choice of Xbox One S 1TB Console and BONUS Call of Duty Black Ops 4 and 2 BONUS Controllers: Save $100

SAMSUNG 55″ Class 4K (2160P) UHD Smart LED TV UN55NU6900

Key Features Diagonal Screen Size: 54.5″”

Backlight Type: LED

Resolution: 2160P

Effective Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Smart Functionality: Yes Connectivity HDMI Inputs: Yes, 2

USB Ports: Yes, 1

Built-in Wi-Fi:Yes 4K UHD Picture PurColor

Essential Contrast

HDR

4K UHD

Game Mode

UHD Engine

Motion Rate 120

Contrast Enhancer Design Clean Cable Solution

Slim Design

Bezel Color: Glossy Black

Stand Color: Charcoal Black Audio Dolby Digital Plus

20 Watt 2 Channel Included Accessories Standard Remote Industry Certification

CTA 4K Ultra HD Connected

SAMSUNG 55″ Class 4K (2160P) UHD Smart LED TV UN55NU6900: $397.99 (reg. $699.99)

Lenovo ideapad 330s 15.6″ Laptop

Meet the IdeaPad 330S. Thinner & lighter with narrow bezels for broader viewing, it boasts state-of-the-art processing and accelerated graphics performance as well as a redesigned keyboard. Power through any task with ease. Lenovo ideapad 330s 15.6″ Laptop, Windows 10, Intel Core i5-8250U Quad-Core processor, 20GB (4GB + 16GB Intel Optane) Memory, 1TB Hard Drive – Midnight Blue

Lenovo ideapad 330s 15.6″ Laptop: $349.00 (reg. $499.00)

Sharp 55″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV

Key Features: Screen Size (Diag.): 55″ (54.6″)

Backlight Type: LED

Resolution: 2160p

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Smart Functionality: Yes

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Viewable Angle (H/V): 178 degrees/178 degrees

OSD Language: English, French, Spanish

Speakers/Power Output: 10W x 2

HDR: Yes Connectivity: HDMI Inputs: 3

Component: 1

Composite: 1

Ethernet: 1

Tuner: Digital ATSC

USB Ports: 3

Built-in WiFi: yes

Analog Audio Out: 1

Digital Audio Out: 1 What’s In The Box: Remote Control

Batteries

Power Cord Wall-mountable: VESA Standard Support and Warranty:

1yr Manufacturers Warranty

Sharp 55″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV: $299.00 (reg. $499.99)

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

BREWS MULTIPLE CUP SIZES: (6, 8, 10 oz.). Enjoy the most popular cup sizes. Use the 6 oz. cup size to achieve the strongest brew.

COFFEE IN NO TIME: Brews K-Cup pods in under a minute.

OUR SLIMMEST REMOVABLE RESERVOIR BREWER: 36 oz. removable water reservoir make refilling easy.

SMART START: Your coffee maker heats then brews in one simple process. No need to wait for it to heat before selecting your cup size.

SIMPLE BUTTON CONTROLS: Just insert a pod, select your desired cup brew size, and brew a great-tasting cup in under a minute.

ENERGY EFFICIENT: Auto off feature turns the coffee maker off 2 hours after your last brew, helping to save energy.

REMOVABLE DRIP TRAY: Removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to 7.0 inches tall, and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup.

DISPENSE HOT WATER: Open and close the brewer handle (without a pod) and select your cup size for hot water on demand.

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $49.96 (reg. $59.00)

Walmart 30 qt Turkey Fryer with Spout

Everything you need to get started frying

This 30-qt fryer includes a bonus recipe booklet by LouAna

Fry up to an 18-lb turkey

Heavy-duty steel stand is fully welded

Adjustable regulator to control temperature

Comes with a turkey stand and lifter, along with a 12″ thermometer

Pot has side handles and a pour spout

This heavy-duty turkey fryer is equipped with a flame sensor and timer control system for added safety

Dimensions: 12.2″L x 12.2″W x 29.33″H

90-day warranty

Model# TF2005117-GS-00

Walmart 30 qt Turkey Fryer with Spout: $39.97 (reg. $47.98)

George Foreman 9-Serving Classic Plate Electric Indoor Grill and Panini Press

Family-Sized: Feed the whole family, with leftovers to spare! The 144 square inches of grilling surface lets you make up to nine servings at a time.

Classic Plate Grill: This is the original George Foreman Grill. The durable grill plates give you lean, mean grilling power for all your favorite foods. Plus, it doubles as a Panini Press.

George Tough Nonstick Coating: Theres a lot to love about this nonstick coating. Its durable, easy to clean, and reduces the need for butter and oil.

Fat-Removing Slope: Its the sure sign of a George Foreman Grill. The sloped grilling surface helps remove up to 42% of fat* for leaner, tasty meals.

Dual Cooking Positions: Use the slope or set it flat. The kickstand on the back of the grill gives you options for removing fat as you grill or cooking on a flat surface.

Drip Tray: The dishwasher-safe drip tray collects excess fat and grease so you dont have to. How nice is that?

Floating Hinge: Sliced veggies or a steak thats bigger than your appetitethe floating hinge seamlessly adjusts to cook foods of all sizes.

Ready Indicator Light: Green means go! Indicator lights on the top of the grill let you know when its plugged in and when its ready to cook.

George Foreman 9-Serving Classic Plate Electric Indoor Grill and Panini Press: $19.99 (reg. $52.00)

Apple – Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods

Designed by Apple

Automatically on, automatically connected¹

One-tap setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri with a double tap²

More than 24-hour battery life with Charging Case³

Charges quickly in the case

Rich, high-quality audio and voice

Seamless switching between devices

¹Requires an iCloud account and macOS Sierra, iOS 10, or watchOS 3

²Siri may not be available in all languages or in all areas, and features may vary by area. Internet access required. Cellular data charges may apply

³Testing conducted by Apple in August 2016 using preproduction AirPods units and software paired with preproduction iPhone 7 units and software

The playlist consisted of 358 unique audio tracks purchased from the iTunes Store (256-Kbps AAC encoding)

Volume was set to 50%. Testing consisted of full AirPods battery discharge while playing audio until the first AirPod stopped playback

The drained AirPods were charged for 30 minutes, then audio playback was continued until the first AirPod stopped playback. This cycle was repeated until both the AirPods and the Charging Case were fully discharged

Apple – Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods: $119.99 (save $40)

Samsung – 55″ Class – LED – NU8000 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

Dynamic Crystal Color Discover an expanded world of colors where millions of additional shades make all the difference.

HDR Plus See movies and shows just as the director intended – in stunning high dynamic range. UHD Engine A powerful processor optimizes your content for 4K picture quality. Smart TV with Bixby Voice A revolutionary way to help find streaming and live TV shows with a universal guide, OneRemote and voice assistance. 54.6″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner) Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Advanced TV sound Four speakers, one woofer. 4 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection High-speed HDMI delivers up to 2160p picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. Motion Rate 240 Enjoy great motion clarity during fast-action moments.

2 USB inputs Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Samsung – 55″ Class – LED – NU8000 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $747.99 (save $252)

LG – 65″ Class – LED – UK6090PUA Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

Quad-core processor Why does LG Ultra HD TV look so good? At its heart is the mighty quad-core processor that works tirelessly to reduce distracting video noise, enhance sharpness and assure accurate colors.

4K Active HDR The multi-format 4K high dynamic range support includes HDR10 and HLG, both with LG’s advanced tone mapping technology that provides scene-by-scene optimization. webOS Stream movies and shows from Netflix, Hulu, and more with just a few clicks on this LG Smart TV with webOS. Slim unibody This striking design innovation surrounds the 4K screen with a barely-there bezel on all four sides plus a single-piece back panel for a sleek, seamless aesthetic that adds sophistication to any room. Ultra surround Surround yourself with heart-pounding audio inspired by today’s sophisticated movie soundtracks. Ultra Surround delivers an immersive audio experience from seven virtual channels, requiring only the built-in speakers of the TV. True Color Accuracy Uses advanced color mapping technology to effectively correct color distortions and deliver a picture that is accurate and natural. 64.5″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner) A great size for a living room or mid-sized home theater space. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. IPS technology The IPS panel in this LG TV uses in-plane switching to deliver rich colors and strong contrast ratio that remain consistent at wide viewing angles. Advanced TV sound Two 10W speakers, ULTRA Surround. 3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included.

2 USB inputs Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

LG – 65″ Class – LED – UK6090PUA Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $599.99 (save $200)

Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones – Porcelain Rose

Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling (Pure ANC) actively blocks external noise

Real-time audio calibration preserves a premium listening experience

Up to 22 hours of battery life enables full-featured all-day wireless playback

Apple W1 chip for Class 1 Wireless Bluetooth® connectivity and battery efficiency

With Fast Fuel, a 10-minute charge gives three hours of play when the battery is low

Pure ANC off for low-power mode provides up to 40 hours of battery life

Take calls, control music, and activate Siri with multifunction on-ear controls

Soft over-ear cushions for extended comfort and added noise isolation

Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones – Porcelain Rose: $199.99 (save $150)

KitchenAid – KV25G0XER Professional 500 Series Stand Mixer

Ideal for various kitchen tasks 10 speeds provide the versatility you need to bake your favorite recipes.

Bowl-lift design offers stability Enjoy sturdy support when mixing large batches. Use the lever to smoothly raise the mixing bowl into position. 5-quart polished stainless steel bowl With a wide mouth and handle offers room to make large portions. Multipurpose attachment hub Makes it easy to swap out the included Powerknead spiral dough hook, flat beater and stainless steel wire whip.

Enjoy powerful performance The direct-drive transmission, all-steel gears and all-metal construction create a durable design and offer reliable operation.

KitchenAid – KV25G0XER Professional 500 Series Stand Mixer: $219.99 (save $280)

