We’re just one week away from the official start of Black Friday 2018! Of course, everyone knows that Black Friday deals are available long before the official start of Black Friday each and every year, and 2018 is no different. In fact, the deals leading up to Black Friday this year are definitely some of the best we’ve ever seen. On Thursday, a new wave of early Black Friday 2018 sales kicked off from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. As it happens, those are easily the three most popular retailers among our readers each year for Black Friday shopping.
Amazon is the star of the show on Thursday thanks to its massive Black Friday blowout on refurbished Philips Hue smart lights. In fact, we’ve ever seen a Philips Hue sale this good before, and you can check it out right here on Amazon’s site. Of course, that’s just the tip of the iceberg in Amazon’s Black Friday hub, with other top deals that include the all-time lowest price on SanDisk’s most popular 128GB microSD card, $40 off the 5-star rated KiLi Beam 5.8QT Power Air Fryer XL with promo code MUL34MP6, Dash’s awesome Rapid Egg Cooker for $14.99, an Anker fast wireless charging stand for just $17.99, the Nest Thermostat at its best price of the year, the wildly popular smartwatch with 30-day battery life for only $69.99, and tons more.
Best Buy and Walmart are also running a bunch of killer pre-Black Friday 2018 deals on Thursday, and you can find our favorites below.
Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Shop Amazon’s early Black Friday 2018 sale right here.
Walmart
Choice of Xbox One S 1TB Console and BONUS Call of Duty Black Ops 4 and 2 BONUS Controllers
Comes with:
- Choice of Xbox One S 1TB Console
- Bonus Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Game
- 2 Bonus Controllers
Choice of Xbox One S 1TB Console and BONUS Call of Duty Black Ops 4 and 2 BONUS Controllers: Save $100
SAMSUNG 55″ Class 4K (2160P) UHD Smart LED TV UN55NU6900
Key Features
- Diagonal Screen Size: 54.5″”
- Backlight Type: LED
- Resolution: 2160P
- Effective Refresh Rate: 120Hz
- Smart Functionality: YesConnectivity
- HDMI Inputs: Yes, 2
- USB Ports: Yes, 1
- Built-in Wi-Fi:Yes4K UHD Picture
- PurColor
- Essential Contrast
- HDR
- 4K UHD
- Game Mode
- UHD Engine
- Motion Rate 120
- Contrast EnhancerDesign
- Clean Cable Solution
- Slim Design
- Bezel Color: Glossy Black
- Stand Color: Charcoal BlackAudio
- Dolby Digital Plus
- 20 Watt 2 ChannelIncluded Accessories
- Standard RemoteIndustry Certification
-
CTA 4K Ultra HD Connected
SAMSUNG 55″ Class 4K (2160P) UHD Smart LED TV UN55NU6900: $397.99 (reg. $699.99)
Lenovo ideapad 330s 15.6″ Laptop
Meet the IdeaPad 330S. Thinner & lighter with narrow bezels for broader viewing, it boasts state-of-the-art processing and accelerated graphics performance as well as a redesigned keyboard. Power through any task with ease. Lenovo ideapad 330s 15.6″ Laptop, Windows 10, Intel Core i5-8250U Quad-Core processor, 20GB (4GB + 16GB Intel Optane) Memory, 1TB Hard Drive – Midnight Blue
Lenovo ideapad 330s 15.6″ Laptop: $349.00 (reg. $499.00)
Sharp 55″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV
Key Features:
- Screen Size (Diag.): 55″ (54.6″)
- Backlight Type: LED
- Resolution: 2160p
- Refresh Rate: 60Hz
- Smart Functionality: Yes
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Viewable Angle (H/V): 178 degrees/178 degrees
- OSD Language: English, French, Spanish
- Speakers/Power Output: 10W x 2
- HDR: Yes
Connectivity:
- HDMI Inputs: 3
- Component: 1
- Composite: 1
- Ethernet: 1
- Tuner: Digital ATSC
- USB Ports: 3
- Built-in WiFi: yes
- Analog Audio Out: 1
- Digital Audio Out: 1
What’s In The Box:
- Remote Control
- Batteries
- Power Cord
Wall-mountable:
- VESA Standard
Support and Warranty:
-
1yr Manufacturers Warranty
Sharp 55″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV: $299.00 (reg. $499.99)
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
- BREWS MULTIPLE CUP SIZES: (6, 8, 10 oz.). Enjoy the most popular cup sizes. Use the 6 oz. cup size to achieve the strongest brew.
- COFFEE IN NO TIME: Brews K-Cup pods in under a minute.
- OUR SLIMMEST REMOVABLE RESERVOIR BREWER: 36 oz. removable water reservoir make refilling easy.
- SMART START: Your coffee maker heats then brews in one simple process. No need to wait for it to heat before selecting your cup size.
- SIMPLE BUTTON CONTROLS: Just insert a pod, select your desired cup brew size, and brew a great-tasting cup in under a minute.
- ENERGY EFFICIENT: Auto off feature turns the coffee maker off 2 hours after your last brew, helping to save energy.
- REMOVABLE DRIP TRAY: Removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to 7.0 inches tall, and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup.
- DISPENSE HOT WATER: Open and close the brewer handle (without a pod) and select your cup size for hot water on demand.
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $49.96 (reg. $59.00)
Walmart 30 qt Turkey Fryer with Spout
- Everything you need to get started frying
- This 30-qt fryer includes a bonus recipe booklet by LouAna
- Fry up to an 18-lb turkey
- Heavy-duty steel stand is fully welded
- Adjustable regulator to control temperature
- Comes with a turkey stand and lifter, along with a 12″ thermometer
- Pot has side handles and a pour spout
- This heavy-duty turkey fryer is equipped with a flame sensor and timer control system for added safety
- Dimensions: 12.2″L x 12.2″W x 29.33″H
- 90-day warranty
- Model# TF2005117-GS-00
Walmart 30 qt Turkey Fryer with Spout: $39.97 (reg. $47.98)
George Foreman 9-Serving Classic Plate Electric Indoor Grill and Panini Press
- Family-Sized: Feed the whole family, with leftovers to spare! The 144 square inches of grilling surface lets you make up to nine servings at a time.
- Classic Plate Grill: This is the original George Foreman Grill. The durable grill plates give you lean, mean grilling power for all your favorite foods. Plus, it doubles as a Panini Press.
- George Tough Nonstick Coating: Theres a lot to love about this nonstick coating. Its durable, easy to clean, and reduces the need for butter and oil.
- Fat-Removing Slope: Its the sure sign of a George Foreman Grill. The sloped grilling surface helps remove up to 42% of fat* for leaner, tasty meals.
- Dual Cooking Positions: Use the slope or set it flat. The kickstand on the back of the grill gives you options for removing fat as you grill or cooking on a flat surface.
- Drip Tray: The dishwasher-safe drip tray collects excess fat and grease so you dont have to. How nice is that?
- Floating Hinge: Sliced veggies or a steak thats bigger than your appetitethe floating hinge seamlessly adjusts to cook foods of all sizes.
- Ready Indicator Light: Green means go! Indicator lights on the top of the grill let you know when its plugged in and when its ready to cook.
George Foreman 9-Serving Classic Plate Electric Indoor Grill and Panini Press: $19.99 (reg. $52.00)
Shop Walmart’s early Black Friday 2018 sale right here.
Best Buy
⭐ iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR Black Friday Deals
Apple – Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods
- Designed by Apple
- Automatically on, automatically connected¹
- One-tap setup for all your Apple devices
- Quick access to Siri with a double tap²
- More than 24-hour battery life with Charging Case³
- Charges quickly in the case
- Rich, high-quality audio and voice
- Seamless switching between devices
- ¹Requires an iCloud account and macOS Sierra, iOS 10, or watchOS 3
- ²Siri may not be available in all languages or in all areas, and features may vary by area. Internet access required. Cellular data charges may apply
- ³Testing conducted by Apple in August 2016 using preproduction AirPods units and software paired with preproduction iPhone 7 units and software
- The playlist consisted of 358 unique audio tracks purchased from the iTunes Store (256-Kbps AAC encoding)
- Volume was set to 50%. Testing consisted of full AirPods battery discharge while playing audio until the first AirPod stopped playback
- The drained AirPods were charged for 30 minutes, then audio playback was continued until the first AirPod stopped playback. This cycle was repeated until both the AirPods and the Charging Case were fully discharged
Apple – Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods: $119.99 (save $40)
Samsung – 55″ Class – LED – NU8000 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR
Dynamic Crystal Color
Discover an expanded world of colors where millions of additional shades make all the difference.
HDR Plus
See movies and shows just as the director intended – in stunning high dynamic range.
UHD Engine
A powerful processor optimizes your content for 4K picture quality.
Smart TV with Bixby Voice
A revolutionary way to help find streaming and live TV shows with a universal guide, OneRemote and voice assistance.
54.6″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)
Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room.
2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images
Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality.
Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV
With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content.
Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options
Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps.
LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions
They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.
Advanced TV sound
Four speakers, one woofer.
4 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection
High-speed HDMI delivers up to 2160p picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included.
Motion Rate 240
Enjoy great motion clarity during fast-action moments.
2 USB inputs
Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.
Samsung – 55″ Class – LED – NU8000 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $747.99 (save $252)
LG – 65″ Class – LED – UK6090PUA Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR
Quad-core processor
Why does LG Ultra HD TV look so good? At its heart is the mighty quad-core processor that works tirelessly to reduce distracting video noise, enhance sharpness and assure accurate colors.
4K Active HDR
The multi-format 4K high dynamic range support includes HDR10 and HLG, both with LG’s advanced tone mapping technology that provides scene-by-scene optimization.
webOS
Stream movies and shows from Netflix, Hulu, and more with just a few clicks on this LG Smart TV with webOS.
Slim unibody
This striking design innovation surrounds the 4K screen with a barely-there bezel on all four sides plus a single-piece back panel for a sleek, seamless aesthetic that adds sophistication to any room.
Ultra surround
Surround yourself with heart-pounding audio inspired by today’s sophisticated movie soundtracks. Ultra Surround delivers an immersive audio experience from seven virtual channels, requiring only the built-in speakers of the TV.
True Color Accuracy
Uses advanced color mapping technology to effectively correct color distortions and deliver a picture that is accurate and natural.
64.5″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)
A great size for a living room or mid-sized home theater space.
2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images
Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality.
Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options
Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps.
LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions
They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.
IPS technology
The IPS panel in this LG TV uses in-plane switching to deliver rich colors and strong contrast ratio that remain consistent at wide viewing angles.
Advanced TV sound
Two 10W speakers, ULTRA Surround.
3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection
High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included.
2 USB inputs
Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.
LG – 65″ Class – LED – UK6090PUA Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $599.99 (save $200)
Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones – Porcelain Rose
- Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling (Pure ANC) actively blocks external noise
- Real-time audio calibration preserves a premium listening experience
- Up to 22 hours of battery life enables full-featured all-day wireless playback
- Apple W1 chip for Class 1 Wireless Bluetooth® connectivity and battery efficiency
- With Fast Fuel, a 10-minute charge gives three hours of play when the battery is low
- Pure ANC off for low-power mode provides up to 40 hours of battery life
- Take calls, control music, and activate Siri with multifunction on-ear controls
- Soft over-ear cushions for extended comfort and added noise isolation
Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones – Porcelain Rose: $199.99 (save $150)
KitchenAid – KV25G0XER Professional 500 Series Stand Mixer
Ideal for various kitchen tasks
10 speeds provide the versatility you need to bake your favorite recipes.
Bowl-lift design offers stability
Enjoy sturdy support when mixing large batches. Use the lever to smoothly raise the mixing bowl into position.
5-quart polished stainless steel bowl
With a wide mouth and handle offers room to make large portions.
Multipurpose attachment hub
Makes it easy to swap out the included Powerknead spiral dough hook, flat beater and stainless steel wire whip.
Enjoy powerful performance
The direct-drive transmission, all-steel gears and all-metal construction create a durable design and offer reliable operation.
KitchenAid – KV25G0XER Professional 500 Series Stand Mixer: $219.99 (save $280)
Shop Best Buy’s early Black Friday 2018 sale right here.