Sonos announces Black Friday 2018 deals

When it comes to Sonos, there are two universal truths that most people accept. First, Sonos is the best in the business when it comes to wireless speaker systems. Second, Sonos speakers are expensive. There are certainly pricier options out there — for example, Apple’s overpriced HomePod costs much more than a comparable Sonos speaker — but the expense building out a Sonos system across your entire home adds up fast. That’s why sales on Sonos speakers are so important, of course, but unfortunately they’re few and far between. In fact, there are precious few popular consumer electronics brands that hold sales less often than Sonos.

Thankfully, Black Friday is one of the rare times each year when you can always count on Sonos to offer some solid deals during the biggest shopping event of the year. Sonos’ plans have been a bit of a mystery so far but on Wednesday, the company finally announced the bargains it will be offering during Black Friday 2018.

Beginning on Thanksgiving Day, November 22nd, Sonos will be offering limited-time discounts on three of its most popular speakers. The discounts will remain available until the end of the day on Monday, November 26th, which of course happens to be Cyber Monday. In other words, you only have five days to score discounted speakers from Sonos.

As for which speakers Sonos is including in its Black Friday 2018 sale, the most popular one is definitely the company’s Sonos One (Amazon | Walmart) speaker. It’s just like the PLAY:1, but it also supports hands-free Alexa so you can use it to ask questions or to control all of your smart home gear with your voice. For Black Friday 2018, Sonos is shaving $25 off the price of the Sonos One, so you can snag one for $174.

Next up, the newest Alexa speaker in the Sonos lineup is also getting a discount for Black Friday. From November 22nd through November 26th, you can get the Sonos Beam (Amazon | Walmart) for $349 — a $50 discount. And no Sonos Beam sound bar is complete on its own, so the company is shaving $100 off the price of the Sonos SUB (Amazon | Walmart), dropping it to $599.

All of these special Black Friday discounts will be available on the Sonos website as well as Sonos’ partner retailers across the country.