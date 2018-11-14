Ovestock’s Black Friday 2018 ad contains plenty of tech deals: Cheap PS4 and MacBook Air

If you’re an Overstock fan and you’ve been dying to see what the retailer has in store for you this Black Friday season, then you’re in luck. Not only did the Overstock catalog find its way online, but it also contains a few exciting tech deals on top of the vast assortment of discounted home products, appliances, furniture, toys, jewelry, wellness, and everything else you usually get from Overstock.

The ad, shared by BFAds says this is Overstock’s “biggest Black Friday blowout,” containing “millions of deals and thousands of doorbusters.” Obviously, that means the 21-page flyer can’t include all of them — below, you’ll find some of the most interesting tech sales from Overstock for Black Friday:

These are only some of the discounted electronics that Overstock has in store, and the retailer has plenty of deals on other appliances on its website. Like I said before, Overstock says there are thousands of deals waiting for buyers this holiday season, and the ad can only list so many.

Remember that Black Friday prices may not match the current list prices for any of these items. On the other hand, Overstock is currently running a pre-Black Friday sale with discounts going up to 70% and free shipping included, so certain sales may already be active. Also, check out the full Overstock Black Friday 2018 flyer to see all the deals Overstock is promoting ahead of the biggest shopping period of the year.

