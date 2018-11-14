Here’s how to qualify for Best Buy’s private Black Friday sale this Sunday

Black Friday 2018 is just a little over a week away, and at this point in the game we already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from retailers when it comes to tech sales this season. We saw most of the Black Friday ads that we care about either leaked or announced well ahead of the shopping event, and there are few surprises left ahead Black Friday. In fact, some Black Friday discounts are available early from various stores, and Best Buy is one of them. The electronics retailer will host a special pre-Black Friday sale this Sunday, but not everyone will qualify.

In post on its forums seen by BFAds, Best Buy explains that come Sunday, November 18th, customers will have early access to Black Friday prices as long as they’re Elite or Elite Plus members.

People who shop at Best Buy a lot probably already know what those two designations mean, and they probably qualify. If you’re unaware, here’s how it works: for Elite status, you need to purchase goods from Best Buy worth at least $1,500 per year, while $3,500 gets you the Elite Plus membership. You have time until November 18th to reach either milestone for next year’s membership, but you’ll need to do it before Sunday if you want access to this upcoming sale.

It’s unclear exactly what time this private pre-Black Friday sale will begin, as Best Buy wants to prevent a massive influx of traffic. You’ll just have to log on to Best Buy and look for a banner that will indicate sales have started.

As for the deals that will be available for early shopping, Best Buy said that the majority of its Black Friday deals should be available, except some in-store doorbusters that can’t be ordered online. Phone orders will only be available after 7:00 AM CST on the day of the event, which will be several hours after the online sale starts. In other words, your best bet is shopping online, as long as you don’t mind waking up in the middle of the night to check whether the event has started. Finally, in-store pickups will not be available for orders placed during this event.

Check out Best Buy’s full Q&A section at this link, while the full Best Buy Black Friday 2018 ad is available here.