‘Toy Story 4’ teaser trailer reaction video brings Key & Peele back together

Yesterday, Disney shared a short, mysterious teaser for Toy Story 4, Pixar’s next animated feature. We got to see all of our favorite toys from the first three movies, and were introduced to a new character named Forky, upon whom the plot will apparently center. What we didn’t get to see were any actual scenes from the movie, as it was a teaser in the truest sense of the word, but Disney had another surprise up its sleeve on Tuesday.

Reaction videos are all the rage on YouTube, and have been for years, and so Disney decided to toy with the premise and introduce two more new characters in a video that features Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele voicing Ducky and Bunny, while paying homage to one of the best recurring Key & Peele sketches.

If you somehow missed the Key & Peele valet sketches (all of which are genuinely hilarious), Comedy Central has put together a compilation of every one that ever aired, which you should really watch first. Once you’re finished with that, come back and watch the Toy Story 4 teaser trailer reaction video:

The YouTube description goes on to explain how the characters will fit into the plot of the movie:

Woody’s journey in “Toy Story 4” includes a visit to a carnival where he meets Ducky and Bunny, two carnival prizes who are eager to be won. But when their plans are rudely interrupted by Woody and his friends, they find themselves on an unexpected adventure with a group of toys who have no idea what it feels like to be tacked to a prize wall.

“Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, who voice Ducky and Bunny, are two of the most brilliant minds I’ve ever seen,” said Pixar director Josh Cooley. “Of course, they are effortlessly funny, which would be enough. But they are incredible actors that understand story. Their improvs weren’t just for comedy sake, they were story motivated which elevated Ducky and Bunny and the film to a level I never could have expected.”