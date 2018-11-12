Samsung’s next big flagship smartphone launch will take place early next year, when the company unveils the new Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and a third lower-cost Galaxy S10 model. The new Galaxy S10 trio is expected to debut this coming February at the annual Mobile World Congress trade show, which is scheduled to take place from February 25th through March 1st in Barcelona, Spain. With that announcement timing in mind, it’s likely that Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 phones could be released as soon as mid-March, which is now just four months away. But there’s another new Android flagship that Samsung is set to release next year that has been taking attention away from the Galaxy S10 lately.

The foldable Samsung Galaxy F smartphone was first previewed last week at SDC 2018, Samsung’s developer conference. It might seem odd to preview a new upcoming smartphone long before its official unveiling, but there is a method to Samsung’s madness. The Galaxy F and other future folding phones from Samsung will have a special new interface and several unique features that make use of all the extra space a folding phone affords. Samsung needs to get developers on board so that there are good apps that make use of the new UI at launch.

While Samsung did give us a preview of prototype Galaxy F hardware, the phone’s final design is still a mystery. If it ends up looking anything like the device pictured in this new concept video, however, it might actually be well worth its rumored $1,700 price tag.

YouTube user Concept Creator is known for taking leaks and rumors surrounding unreleased smartphones and using them to visualize the devices in 3D. He does it all the time, and he typically waits until there’s enough leaked information to give an accurate representation of an upcoming smartphone. In the case of the Galaxy F, however, he decided to take some liberties and render a foldable phone design that will likely end up being far more appealing than the real Galaxy F set to be unveiled next year in the first or second quarter.

As a first-generation phone that introduces a bunch of early tech, the design of the Galaxy F could end up being a bit rough around the edges. The large folding AMOLED screen inside the phone and the smaller AMOLED screen on the outside of the phone are both expected to have large bezels around them, but the concept pictured in the video below shows a modern all-screen design. It looks incredible, but we’re likely three or four years away from seeing something like this become a reality. It’s still fun to look at though, and you can check it out in the video below.

The latest rumors suggest that the Galaxy F will be fully unveiled in late March after the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are released. We’ll undoubtedly see the final design leak long before then, and hopefully the finished product ends up at least looking a little something like the sleek smartphone pictured in the video above.