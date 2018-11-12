Samsung Black Friday Deals
Retail

Samsung’s Black Friday deals revealed: Deals on Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, TVs, and more

Chris Smith
November 12th, 2018 at 7:06 PM

If you’re shopping for Samsung gear this holiday season like the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 smartphones, gorgeous Samsung TVs, Samsung PCs, or even accessories, then you should definitely check out Samsung’s Black Friday sale, which is already available online. All of the details were announced on Monday and while some of the bargains are mediocre, there are definitely a bunch of killer deals to be found.

Samsung posted its full Black Friday ad well ahead of the shopping event, and the best part about it is that its sales start much earlier than Black Friday or even Thanksgiving day. Here are some of Samsung’s discounts:

TV

Smartphones and Tablets

Wearables

Miscellaneous

Laptops and Desktops

Remember to browse the full set of offers at this link, because there are plenty more deals to be found.

Image Source: Charlie Riedel/AP/REX/Shutterstock
