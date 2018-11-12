Samsung’s Black Friday deals revealed: Deals on Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, TVs, and more

If you’re shopping for Samsung gear this holiday season like the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 smartphones, gorgeous Samsung TVs, Samsung PCs, or even accessories, then you should definitely check out Samsung’s Black Friday sale, which is already available online. All of the details were announced on Monday and while some of the bargains are mediocre, there are definitely a bunch of killer deals to be found.
Samsung posted its full Black Friday ad well ahead of the shopping event, and the best part about it is that its sales start much earlier than Black Friday or even Thanksgiving day. Here are some of Samsung’s discounts:
TV
- $1199 75-inch Class NU6900 Smart 4K UHD TV (2018) (save $300)
- $649.99 65-inch Class NU6900 Smart 4K UHD TV (2018) (save $180)
- $599.99 58-inch Class NU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV (save $50)
- $579.99 55-inch Class NU7300 Curved Smart 4K UHD TV (save $220)
- $519.99 55-inch Class NU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV (save $180)
- $419.99 50-inch Class NU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV (save $180)
- $349.99 43-inch Class NU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV (save $150)
Smartphones and Tablets
- $949.99 512GB Galaxy Note 9 Sprint (save $300)
- $799.99 128GB Galaxy Note 9 Unlocked/AT&T/T-Mobile/Sprint/Verizon (save $200)
- $639.99 64GB Galaxy S9+ Unlocked/AT&T/T-Mobile/Sprint/Verizon (save $200)
- $639.99 64GB Galaxy S9 Unlocked/AT&T/T-Mobile/Sprint/Verizon (save $200)
- $549.99 64GB Galaxy Tab S4 10.5-inch Android tablet with S Pen (save $100)
- $289.99 32GB Galaxy Tab S2 9.7-inch Android tablet (save $110)
Wearables
- $279.99 46mm Galaxy Watch Silver Bluetooth Smartwatch (save $70)
- $259.99 42mm Galaxy Watch Rose Gold Bluetooth Smartwatch (save $70)
- $149.99 Gear Fit2 Pro Red or Black (save $50)
Miscellaneous
- $299.99 HMD Odyssey+ Windows Mixed Reality Headset (save $200)
- $129.99 Gear IconX (save $50)
- $39.99 2-pac Fast Charge Wireless Charging Pad (save $60)
Laptops and Desktops
- $1199.99 Notebook 9 Pen 13.3-inch Windows 10 laptop (save $200)
- $599.99 Notebook 7 Spin Windows 10 laptop (save $300)
- $499.99 Samsung Chromebook Pro with Backlit Keyboard (save $100)
- $449.99 Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 64GB (save $150)
- $349.99 Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 32GB (save $150)
Remember to browse the full set of offers at this link, because there are plenty more deals to be found.