One more reason to get Amazon Prime: The iPhone XS and iPhone XR are coming to Amazon

Amazon and Apple have inked a new deal, a report revealed over the weekend, which will bring all of Apple’s latest products, except for the HomePod, to Amazon.com. In other words, you have one more reason to sign up for Amazon Prime, especially considering that the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are almost upon us.

You can already shop for some Apple products on Amazon, but most of them are sold by third-party retailers, including sellers that aren’t authorized by Apple.

In the near future, CNET reported over the weekend, things will change. Apple will sell its latest products, including iPhone XS, XS Max, iPhone XR, Apple Watch Series 4, and new iPad Pros, directly on Amazon. Authorized retailers will also be allowed to continue selling products on Amazon. But those sellers that won’t be Apple-approved by early January will have to find a different place to sell their Apple gear stock.

The new Amazon-Apple deal will cover several markets where Amazon.com is operating, including France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, UK, and the US.

“Amazon is constantly working to enhance the customer experience, and one of the ways we do this is by increasing selection of the products we know customers want,” an Amazon spokesperson told CNET. “We look forward to expanding our assortment of Apple and Beats products globally.”

The only Apple product that won’t be covered is the HomePod, Apple’s smart speakers that rivals Amazon’s Echo speakers.

It’s unclear when Apple will start selling its latest products on Amazon, but the report does say that it should happen “soon.” If you’re not already a subscriber, you can go for a free trial right now, to take advantage of all the Black Friday sales on Amazon, but also catch the arrival of Apple’s latest products. They’ll still sell at regular prices on Amazon, but it may be more convenient in some cases, to order Apple products from Amazon than Apple.