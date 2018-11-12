Ryan Reynolds voices Pikachu in the bizarre first trailer for ‘Detective Pikachu’

You need to see it to believe it, but the first trailer for the live-action Pokemon movie, Detective Pikachu, has arrived. Like the 3DS game of the same name, Detective Pikachu follows Tim Goodman, the son of a missing private eye, as he teams up with his father’s ex-partner (the titular Detective Pikachu, voiced by Ryan Reynolds) to find his dad. And before you ask, yes, this is real movie that will actually play in theaters on May 10th, 2019.

Directed by Rob Letterman (Goosebumps, Monsters Vs. Aliens), Detective Pikachu will star Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) as Tim, Kathryn Newton (Lady Bird) as junior reporter Lucy, and Ken Watanabe (Godzilla) as Lt. Yoshida. Sadly, despite a massive petition, Danny DeVito didn’t get the lead role.

Watch the first trailer for the live-action movie below, and try to keep your brain from leaking out of both ears when the voice of Deadpool suddenly emerges from the mouth of a weirdly life-like Pikachu:

Here is the surprisingly detailed plot description for Detective Pikachu, courtesy of Warner Bros. on YouTube:

The story begins when ace private eye Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is set to release in theaters on Friday, May 10th, 2019.