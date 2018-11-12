eBay’s ‘Better than Black Friday’ sale is now live: Here’s what you need to know

With each Black Friday season, we see major retailers employ new strategies to outmaneuver their rivals and win more customers. The list of tricks often includes early Black Friday sales, week-long discounts, free shipping on anything without any commitments, and price matching guarantees, to name just a few. eBay on Monday announced a new pre-Black Friday sale called “Better than Black Friday,” which is aiming to give shoppers early access to deals that are better than what some of its competitors have prepared for Black Friday.
eBay is going up against various retailers with this limited promotion, including BJ’s Wholesale, Costco, JCPenney, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Target, and Walmart. From November 12th through November 18th, you’re going to get a new deal at 5:00 AM PT every day, available at ebay.com/BetterBlackFriday, free shipping included.
eBay has lined up several sales, including a sweet AirPods discount that will let you save $10 on Apple’s popular wireless earphones (but you probably shouldn’t bother with that sale since AirPods are already cheaper on Amazon).
Here are eBay’s Better than Black Friday deals:
- Monday: Samsung 32-inch Smart LED HD TV w/ Wi-Fi | BEATING TARGET ($179) | $175
- Tuesday: Xbox Wireless Controller (White) | BEATING WALMART ($39) | $34.99
- Wednesday: L.O.L. Surprise! Pearl Surprise Limited Edition | BEATING WALMART ($29.88) | $28.88
- Thursday: Ninja Coffee Bar Bundle with Recipe Book | BEATING TARGET ($99.99) | $82.99
- Friday: UGG Bailey Button | BEATING MACY’S UGG Naveah ($127.50) | $115.99
- Saturday: Nest Thermostat E | BEATING TARGET ($139) | $119.99
- Sunday: 1ct 10K Diamond Studs | BEATING JCPenney ($599) | $349.99
And here’s the list of additional “must-shop” holiday tech deals that eBay is promoting this week, which includes plenty of gadgets and electronics:
- Apple AirPods | BEATING TARGET ($159.99) | $149
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – PlayStation 4 | BEATING TARGET ($45) | $43.99 (Deal begins at 8:00 AM PT on November 12th)
- NBA 2K19 | BEATING TARGET ($29.99) | $26.99
- Google Chromecast Video N-1 | MATCHING TARGET | $24.99
- Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen | MATCHING TARGET | $179
- Razor E175 Electric Scooter | MATCHING TARGET | $89
- Fitbit Versa Smartwatch | MATCHING TARGET | $149.95
The full ad for this early eBay Black Friday sale is available at this link, and all the other items that will see early discounts and price matches will be found over on ebay.com/BetterBlackFriday.