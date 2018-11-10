Black Friday 2018 deals from Microsoft: Deep discounts on Xbox, Surface laptops and tablets, more

Early Black Friday 2018 sales are already live from top retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy, but plenty of companies are holding back their best Black Friday bargains until Thanksgiving and Black Friday proper. Such is the case with Microsoft, which just released official details surrounding all of the Black Friday deals the company has planned for this year.

There are some great deals to be found, such as up to $100 savings on several different Xbox One consoles and bundles. If you already have an Xbox One, definitely take advantage of Microsoft’s deal on Xbox Live Gold, which gets you a 1-month membership for just $1. You don’t even need to wait until Thanksgiving or Black Friday either, because the company’s Xbox Live Gold deal is available beginning this Thursday, November 15th. There are also a bunch of great deals on Surface products to be found, such as up to $300 off the new Surface Laptop 2 and up to $330 off the Surface Pro 6.

Here are all of the details Microsoft just announced:

Check out all of these deals and more on Microsoft’s Black Friday deals page. Everything you find will be available both online and in Microsoft stores across the country.