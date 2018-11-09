Black Friday 2018 is exactly two days from today, but everyone knows that Black Friday deals start pouring in long before Thanksgiving comes to an end. All of the nation’s top retailers have now kicked off their early Black Friday sales, and the most notable on is probably Amazon’s pre-Black Friday sale. The nation’s top online retailer is launching tons of new deals each and every day leading up to Thanksgiving and Black Friday, which is when the main event will take place. Of course, if you follow the BGR Deals team, you’ve seen how good the deals already are with Black Friday still weeks away.

While Amazon might have the biggest sales event ahead of Black Friday 2018, Walmart has to come in close in the number 2 spot. The company just kicked off its early Black Friday 2018 sale this morning, which it’s calling its “Black Friday Buy Now” sale. There are tons of Black Friday-quality deals including a popular air fryer for just $39, a $400 Dyson vacuum for $249, a 55-inch Sharp 4K TV for $299, a KitchenAid Stand Mixer for $189, a Roomba 670 for $244, a $500 Lenovo ideapad laptop for $349, a popular 18-piece cookware set for just $36, a 2-pack of 1080p home security cameras for just $39.99, a $700 HP convertible laptop for $529, and so much more.

Shop the full Black Friday Buy Now sale right here on Walmart’s site, or check out our 10 favorite deals so far, which are collected below.

Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer

Cook faster, healthier meals

Uses rapid hot air technology to cook food using little to no oil

Easy to use digital touchscreen with 8 preprogrammed options

3.2 quart basket fits up to 2 lbs of food

Food basket is dishwasher-safe

Bonus recipe book with 25 recipes

Low odor, no mess

Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer: $39.00 (reg. $69.00)

Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Vacuum

Turns on a dime. Light to maneuver and steers easily into difficult spaces. Ball” Technology. Core components are housed within a ball, lowering the machines center of gravity increasing stability and maneuverability. Powerful suction across all floors. Cleans carpets, wood floors, vinyl and tiles. Self-adjusting cleaner head. Active base plate automatically raises and lowers to seal in suction across all floors. Instant-release wand. Wand and long-reach hose release in one smooth action, so it’s easy to clean up high and under furniture. 5 year warranty. Dyson’s free 5 year warranty covers parts and labor, plus free shipping there and back.

Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Vacuum: $249.00 (reg. $399.00)

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum

Cord-free. Hassle-free. Powerful suction. Up to 30 minutes of powerful fade-free suction. Trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning. The Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles deep into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt. It has 75% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 Cord-free vacuum. Transforms to a handheld for beyond the floor cleaning. Hygienic dirt ejector empties dust from the bin in a single action. 2 Tier RadialTM cyclones 15 cyclones, arranged across two tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture fine dust. Max power mode provides up to 6 minutes of higher suction for more difficult tasks. Balanced for cleaning up top, down below and in between. All Dyson cordless vacuums quickly convert to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. Convenient docking station stores and charges the machine, and holds additional attachments. So it’s always ready to go.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum: $219.99 (reg. $399.00)

Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender System with Food Processor

1200 watt, 1.5 horsepower Ninja food processor kitchen system

Total Crushing Technology crushes ice, whole fruits and vegetables in seconds

2 Nutri Ninja cups with to-go lids for nutrient-rich juices on the go

XL 8-cup food processor bowl: make 2 lbs of dough in 30 seconds

XL 72-oz blending jar with pour spout for frozen blending

Total Crushing blade assembly

4-blade assembly

Dough blade

It can handle anything from juicing to food processing, frozen blending to dough mixing

Gives you full-sized blender performance and one-touch pulsing for maximum control

Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender System with Food Processor: $99.00 (reg. $169.99)

Lenovo ideapad 330s 15.6″ Laptop

Processor Type Intel Core i5

Hard Drive Capacity 1 TB

Processor Speed 1.6 MHz

Manufacturer Part Number 81F5006GUS

RAM Memory 4 GB

Maximum RAM Supported 4 GB

Operating System Windows 10

Battery Life 7 h

Model 81F5

Screen Size 15.6 in

Brand Lenovo

Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H) 20.12 x 12.56 x 2.68 Inches

Lenovo ideapad 330s 15.6″ Laptop: $349.00 (reg. $499.00)

Frigidaire 3.2 Cu Ft Retro Mini Fridge With Side Bottle Opener

Color: Red

Dimensions: 21.5″ x 19″ x 33″

Volume capacity: 3.2 cu ft

Opening bottles is a breeze with this built-in side bottle opener.

No more fumbling through crowded drawers hunting for your bottle opener

Ice Cube tray included allows you to make ice any time

Adjustable wire shelf lets you customize your refrigerator to meet your food storage needs

2 door compartment shelves allows for easy storage of single cans and well as a 2 liter bottle

2.95 cu. ft. fresh food compartment and .25 cu. ft. freezer compartment allows for additional storage of fresh food and frozen goods

Compact size allows for placement of this refrigerator virtually anywhere there is an electrical outlet

Reversible door allows for many additional placement options

Stainless steel look pull handle adds to the retro look

Stainless steel look decorative embellishments give this refrigerator that cool sophisticated look

Frigidaire 3.2 Cu Ft Retro Mini Fridge With Side Bottle Opener: $99.00 (reg. $160.00)

Sharp 55″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV

Key Features:

Screen Size (Diag.): 55″ (54.6″)

Backlight Type: LED

Resolution: 2160p

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Smart Functionality: Yes

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Viewable Angle (H/V): 178 degrees/178 degrees

OSD Language: English, French, Spanish

Speakers/Power Output: 10W x 2

HDR: Yes

Connectivity:

HDMI Inputs: 3

Component: 1

Composite: 1

Ethernet: 1

Tuner: Digital ATSC

USB Ports: 3

Built-in WiFi: yes

Analog Audio Out: 1

Digital Audio Out: 1

What’s In The Box:

Remote Control

Batteries

Power Cord

Sharp 55″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV: $299.00 (reg. $499.99)

Choice of Xbox One S 1TB Console and BONUS Call of Duty Black Ops 4 and 2 BONUS Controllers

Choice of Xbox One S 1TB Console

Bonus Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Game

2 Bonus Controllers

Choice of Xbox One S 1TB Console and BONUS Call of Duty Black Ops 4 and 2 BONUS Controllers: $299.00 (save $100)

meShare 1080p Mini Wireless Two-way Audio Camera 2-Pack

Free 6-month Cloud Service Plan. This meShare cam 2-pack includes a 6-month cloud service plan for free. Works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control.

Setup is a breeze! Download the Android or iOS-compatible meShare app, scan the QR code with the camera, wait a few seconds, and the cameras are successfully set up and ready.

Full coverage security. Nonstop monitoring with 1080p HD provides clear, sharp video day and night. Two-way audio allows full conversations via the cameras and your smart device, wherever you are.

Advanced cloud service. With meShare cloud service, you receive motion alerts, 24/7 intelligent recording, and flashback which makes reviewing a day of footage quick and easy.

2-year limited warranty on this meShare product. Need help? Talk to a technician with the meShare app live chat feature at any time.

meShare 1080p Mini Wireless Two-way Audio Camera 2-Pack with Free 6-Month Cloud Service Plan: $39.99 (reg. $49.99)

HP Pavilion X360 Convertible Laptop 15.6″

Operating system: Windows 10 Home

Processor: 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-8250U Processor

Display: 15.6-inch diagonal HD SVA micro-edge WLED-backlit multitouch-enabled edge-to-edge glass (1366 x 768)

Memory: 8 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM (1 x 8 GB)

Internal storage: 1 TB 5400 RPM SATA hard drive

Graphics: Intel® UHD Graphics 620

Audio: B&O PLAY with dual speakers

Battery life: Up to 10 hours and 15 minutes (mixed usage) Up to 8 hours and 30 minutes (video playback) Up to 7 hours and 30 minutes (wireless streaming)

Wireless: Realtek 802.11b/g/n/ac (2×2) and Bluetooth® 4.2 combo (MU-MIMO supported)

Webcam: Front-facing HP Wide Vision HD Webcam with integrated dual array digital microphones

Product weight: 4.58 lb

Included: HP Digital Pen in natural silver

HP Pavilion X360 Convertible Laptop 15.6″: $529.00 (reg. $699.00)

PowerSmart DB7279 24inch Two Stage Gas Snow Blower with Electric Start

Two stage 212cc engine offers powerful snow-clearing action

Blower allows a snow clearing width of 24 in. and a clearing depth of 16 in. making it a perfect choice for regions receiving heavy snowfall

40 throwing distance puts the snow out of your way

12 in. serrated, all-steel augers pull snow into the blower unit to power through tough conditions

PowerSmart DB7279 24inch Two Stage Gas Snow Blower with Electric Start: $472.00 (reg. $579.00)